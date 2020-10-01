Work will begin on N-21, north of Lexington in Dawson County

North Platte, Neb. — Work will begin Monday, Oct. 5 on Nebraska Highway 21 north of Lexington, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad, Nebraska, has the $4.3 million contract. Work includes removal of two bridges which will be replaced with box culverts.

Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals with a 12-foot width restriction.

Anticipated completion is January 2021. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.