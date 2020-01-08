class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432043 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Worker hospitalized after being pulled into pallet grinder

BY AP | January 8, 2020
GRETNA, Neb. – Authorities say a worker was flown to an Omaha hospital after being pulled into a pallet grinder. First responders were called to Tradewell Pallet in Gretna a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the 39-year-old employee was working at the grinder when she was caught and partially pulled into it. She was flown to Nebraska Medical Center. Her name hasn’t been released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified about the accident.

