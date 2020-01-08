Worker hospitalized after being pulled into pallet grinder

GRETNA, Neb. – Authorities say a worker was flown to an Omaha hospital after being pulled into a pallet grinder. First responders were called to Tradewell Pallet in Gretna a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the 39-year-old employee was working at the grinder when she was caught and partially pulled into it. She was flown to Nebraska Medical Center. Her name hasn’t been released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified about the accident.