Workers urgently needed to fight COVID-19 in Nebraska long-term care facilities

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several training and testing requirements have been temporarily modified and accelerated by the State of Nebraska and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to support critical staffing needs in Nebraska’s assisted living and nursing facilities. Nebraskans are asked to join the fight against COVID-19 by serving as a temporary nurse aide, medication aide, or dining assistant in a local long-term care facility.

The minimum age for employment may be 16, depending on the position. Training is provided by the respective employer, and basic competencies must be proven to ensure all residents receive proper care. Each facility’s hiring needs, requirements, and processes may be different.

“Health care providers are in the fight of their lives protecting Nebraskans in their care from this virus, and we’re sending a rally cry that more compassionate care warriors are needed,” said Heath Boddy, President and CEO. “We are grateful to Governor Pete Ricketts for working with the Nebraska Health Care Association to offer workforce solutions and for supporting health care providers’ heroic efforts.”

To find an assisted living or nursing facility near you, visit nehca.org or call 402-435-3551.