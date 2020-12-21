Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Gosper County

Elwood, Neb. — American Legion Post #290 held a Wreaths Across America Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Elwood Cemetery. The 11 a.m. ceremony was to Remember and Honor veterans by having a wreath laying ceremony honoring those who served and are serving in the armed forces. Wreaths Across America Remembered and Honored veterans of Gosper County who died in service to our country through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths for the country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud. Those attending the laying of wreaths at the Elwood Cemetery were required to wear masks and practice social distancing per the DHM guideline for COVID-19.