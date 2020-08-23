class="post-template-default single single-post postid-480654 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Wrestling move death of Omaha man ruled justifiable homicide | KRVN Radio

Wrestling move death of Omaha man ruled justifiable homicide

BY Associated Press | August 23, 2020
Home News Regional News
Wrestling move death of Omaha man ruled justifiable homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Prosecutors have ruled that the May death of a man at the hands of his roommate, who used a wrestling move to subdue him, was justified. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Douglas County Attorney’s Office has ruled 42-year-old Calvin Strong’s death a justifiable homicide.

Police were called to Strong’s home on May 29 and found Strong’s 39-year-old roommate holding him down with a wrestling move called a “half nelson.” Strong was unresponsive when police arrived, and he later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say an investigation determined that Strong had kicked in his roommate’s bedroom door and assaulted him, and that the roommate acted in defense of his own life.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: