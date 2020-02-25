Wyoming hemp plan receives USDA approval

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Wyoming’s plan to regulate hemp on Feb. 24.

The agency granted authority to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) to regulate the industry in Wyoming.

“This has been a long journey and I want to thank all those involved in this effort, including the Secretary of State’s office, for expediting the rulemaking process,” said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

Wyoming had submitted a plan in April 2019, but it was rejected by the USDA.

“When we submitted the plan, there wasn’t any guidance or framework set forth by USDA,” said Derek Grant, public information officer for Wyoming Dept of Ag.

After the UDSA put out the interim final rule in October, Wyoming had to go back and reconcile their plan with the interim rule.

Grant said they were happy to have the USDA approve their state plan to give growers one more crop to add to their business model.

“There’s a lot of people looking into it and seeing if it (hemp) is something that is going to fit into their business operations,” he said. “Hemp is a brand new crop, with inherent risk and regulatory challenges, which producers need to be aware of when thinking about growing the crop.”

Governor Gordon, in consultation with the Wyoming Attorney General’s office, has signed emergency rules drafted by the WDA to initiate a hemp program prior to the 2020 growing season. These emergency rules will be in effect for 120 days. During that time, the WDA will go through the normal rule promulgation process including a public comment period and resulting in a final rule.

For more information on the hemp program in Wyoming, and to find an application, visit the WDA website at wyagric.state.wy.us