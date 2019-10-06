class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412329 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 6, 2019
XGR–Nebraska Capitol Focus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraskans will need to spend nearly $1 billion over the next few decades to remove ash trees killed by an invasive pest, but local governments probably won’t be able to afford the cost and it’s not clear how much help they’ll get from the state.

Lawmakers renewed their search last week for ways to fix the damage caused by the emerald ash borer, a major threat to the state’s ash trees. State officials have already confirmed the insect’s presence in Nebraska and acknowledged they have no way to stop it.

Sen. John Stinner, the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, has introduced a legislative study to deal with the issue, but he says he doesn’t know whether other lawmakers will make it a priority in next year’s session.

