Yankowski found competent to stand trial

A rural Long Pine man has been found competent to stand trial on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Terroristic Threats. Earlier this year, Brown County District Judge Mark Kozisek had granted a defense motion for a competency evaluation of 27-year-old Nathan Yankowski. Yankowski is charged in the May 22, 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Logan Maring of Merna. At a hearing Tuesday, Judge Kozisek issued his ruling after receiving the competency evaluation report. Yankowski’s next hearing was set for September 8, 2020 at 9:00am for pre-trial conference.

Brown County Sheriff Bruce Papstein says his agency received a call around 4:56pm on May 22, 2019 about a person suffering a gun shot wound. The Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Ambulance responded and shortly after arriving at Yankowski’s residence, Maring was pronounced dead at the scene. Maring was a recent graduate of Anselmo-Merna High School.

A report prepared by the Sheriff’s Office indicates Yankowski was pointing a handgun and believed it was unloaded. The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Brown County Attorney Joseph Taylor. Gothenburg attorney Chevas Shaw is representing Yankowski.