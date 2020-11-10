YMCA Launches Annual Campaign to Support Community Needs

HOLDREGE – The Don Sjogren Community YMCA has launched its annual fundraising campaign to help ensure that everyone in our communities has access to vital community programs and resources, especially during these challenging times.

Every year, the Don Sjogren Community YMCA works to respond to the needs of the community, and this year has been no different. Since the country began seeing the effects of COVID-19, the Y mobilized to provide services to community members, especially children.

This past summer, the YMCA provided nearly 4,000 free curbside meals to kids at the Kids Café. And, 66 children returned to learning and being active at YMCA summer camp. During the school year, the YMCA continues to serve kids with more than 60 children participating in the after-school program.

The YMCA has offered virtual exercise classes and other programs, such as virtual bingo, to help keep the community connected and healthy. And, the YMCA has taken extra safety precautions to open its doors to the community to allow community members to connect and stay active and healthy.

Grant Hinze, 2020 YMCA Annual Campaign Chairman, said the Y is an important place to connect people in our community, and it is the first place shown to visitors when giving a tour of the community.

“Every day at the Y, kids discover their potential in youth sports, swim lessons and other programs,” Hinze said. “Adults strengthen their bodies and minds in group exercise classes, challenges and sports leagues. Seniors on fixed incomes stay active and connected, avoiding social isolation and maintaining mobility. Your donation to the Y makes these moments possible!”

A gift of $50 opens the door for a child to participate in youth sports. A gift of $100 sends a local child to YMCA summer camp for the week. A gift of $500 gives a single mom the support she needs to raise her children through belonging to the YMCA.

Gifts to the YMCA annual campaign can be given online at www.ymcaoftheprairie.org/give, at the YMCA at 1415 Broadway, or through the Nov. 19 give2GROW event sponsored by the Phelps County Community Foundation.

Gifts given through give2GROW will be boosted by matching donations.

For more information about the YMCA or the Annual Campaign, please contact YMCA Executive Director Janell Brown at jbrown@ymcaoftheprairie.org or at (308) 995-4050.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org.