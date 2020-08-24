YMCA Opening New Snack Shack on September 8

LEXINGTON – The new Snack Shack at the Orthman Community YMCA will offer another resource to fight childhood hunger in the community.

YMCA CEO Riley Grutorad said the Snack Shack project started after he visited other YMCAs and noticed impressive concession and food options.

“We had a vending machine, and it wasn’t cutting it,” Gruntorad said. “I felt like we were missing the boat by not having better food options and helping with hunger in our community. Some kids spend many hours at the YMCA, and we love that because it is a safe place to hang out, play games and do homework.

We thought if we could offer a food option it would be a double win!”

Thanks to a $24,000 grant from Black Hills Energy, the Orthman Community YMCA built a Snack Shack to fight hunger and encourage healthy eating in the

community.

The Snack Shack is located inside the west end of the YMCA near the game room. The rustic-themed Snack Shack also has a seating area furnished with booths

purchased from a Subway in that was remodeling.

Local contractors Wiley Construction, Fagot Electric, Jones Plumbing and Eilers Machine completed the project.

The Snack Shack will officially open on September 8 and will offer healthy options like frozen grapes, smoothies, trail mix, crackers and Nebraska Star Beef jerky. It will also have typical concession-stand foods like nachos, popcorn, pretzels, Uncrustables, dill pickles, a few candy options and drinks.

Snack Shack punch cards can be purchased for $20 so parents don’t have to send money with kids each day. Cards may be purchased at the YMCA front desk, and Y staff will alert punch card holders when the balance reaches $5.

The Snack Shack will be open Monday-Thursday from 4-8 p.m. with extended hours on Tuesdays from 7:30-10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We can’t wait to share this new project with our members and are so excited to see the kids hanging out, eating snacks and doing homework at the new Snack Shack,” Gruntorad said. “I truly believe this project is going to open up new doors and possibilities for our YMCA.”

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.orthmanymca.org or call at (308) 324-1970.