YMCA Raffles Electric Bike During Annual Campaign

LEXINGTON – In celebration of a decade of changing lives and strengthening the Lexington community, the Orthman Community YMCA is raffling an electric bicycle as part of its 2020 Annual Campaign.

Raffle tickets for the Trek Verve +2 Electric Bicycle are available now through November 12 at the Orthman Community YMCA. The Y will choose the winner of

the bike on Facebook Live on November 12, which is also Give Big Lexington day.

“We wanted to do something special this year as part of our annual campaign to honor our 10 years of serving the community,” CEO Riley Grutorad said. “All of the raffle proceeds will go back into the YMCA’s scholarship fund so that we can continue to strengthen the community for decades to come.”

The YMCA kicked off its annual campaign last week. Donors to the annual campaign and bike raffle purchasers provide funds for scholarships to families and individuals who want to be YMCA members or participate in Y programs but are financially

unable to do so.

“When you give to the Y, you join a powerful movement of people dedicated to strengthening our community and the lives of those families and individuals less fortunate,” said Sara DeLaTorre, this year’s campaign chairman.

To help strengthen the community through the YMCA, donations are encouraged throughout the next few months and on the Lexington Community Foundation’s

Nov. 12 Give Big Lexington Day, which includes the Orthman Community YMCA.

Electric bike raffle tickets are available at the YMCA at 1207 N. Grant. Tickets are $25 for one or $100 for five.

For more information about the YMCA or the Annual Campaign or bike raffle, please contact Amy or Riley at the YMCA at (308) 324-1970.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.orthmanymca.org.