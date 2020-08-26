YMCA Starts Walking School Bus

LEXINGTON – Elementary school children will have a new safe way to travel to the Orthman Community YMCA after school.

The YMCA is launching a “Walking School Bus” program, which is a group of students walking (instead of riding) together. Instead of being led by a bus driver,

the walking school bus is led by local role models – members of the LHS National Honor Society.

“We know children love to hang out at the YMCA after school, and we wanted to offer a safe way for elementary students to travel to the Y if parents are working or can’t transport them,” YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad said.

The Walking School Bus will be available from Pershing and Bryan elementary schools for children ages 10 and older. The program begins on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Parents will have peace of mind knowing that children are getting safely to the YMCA, and students will have fun walking with friends and being active at the YMCA.

An added benefit is that students will learn about pedestrian safety and will gain independence as they walk with friends and mentors.

The Walking School Bus will leave Pershing and Bryan at 3:45 p.m. each school day, and attendance will be taken. The program will be offered rain, sleet, snow or

shine, unless conditions are unsafe.

The Walking School Bus program is free, but participants must be YMCA members. Parents can stop by the YMCA to register for a youth or family membership and to sign up for the program.

The Walking School Bus coincides with the opening of the YMCA’s Snack Shack, which will be open Monday-Thursday from 4-8 p.m. for children to purchase

nutritious snacks and drinks when they get to the YMCA.

For more information about the Walking School Bus, please call the YMCA at (308) 324-1970 or email Daniel Holbrook (dholbrook@orthmanymca.org) or Riley Gruntorad (rgruntorad@orthmanymca.org).

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.orthmanymca.org.