York Ag Expo Canceled | KRVN Radio

York Ag Expo Canceled

BY York Chamber of Commerce | January 5, 2021
YORK- 2021’s York Ag Expo is canceled. Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and the restrictions this could impose on the show itself, we felt it would be best to cancel 2021’s York Ag Expo. We are saddened and frustrated we had to make this call but we feel it’s the right decision given all the components involved. The York Ag Expo Committee wants to always provide a quality show and one that holds value for not only the exhibitors and the attendees but the community as well.

The next York Ag Expo will be January 6 & 7, 2022 at the Holthus Convention Center. We can’t wait to see you then!

