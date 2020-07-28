York City Council Approves Contract for Auditorium and Community Center Projects

YORK- On Monday night the York City Council held a special meeting to consider approval on the contract with Trane for the project to repair the York City Auditorium and the Community Center. The council voted in favor of accepting the contract with a $5 million limit. The original estimate was $6.2 million.

The York City Auditorium was built in 1940 and items that will be repaired in the facility include HVAC systems, the windows, the roof, and the installation of a fire alarm system and fire sprinklers, and also new lighting and ADA compliance features. The Community Center was built in 1963 and will include updates to the pool, the HVAC system, fire sprinklers, lights, boilers, and also asbestos removal will take place.