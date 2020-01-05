class="post-template-default single single-post postid-431066 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 5, 2020
York College renovation project

YORK, Neb. (AP) – An anonymous $3 million donation will help York College renovate the oldest surviving original structure on the York campus. College officials say Hulitt Hall will be transformed into a focal point for visitors and a hub for student services.

Preliminary renovation plans call for construction of a new entryway and several interior features to make the building comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Hulitt Hall was built in 1903 and served as the college’s music conservatory and then as a dormitory until 1972. It’s been used mostly for offices and classrooms since then.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
