York County Crime Stoppers Seeking Information in Criminal Mischief Incident

YORK COUNTY- The York County Sheriff’s Department is investigating criminal mischief that occurred July 22, 2020 at 2:45 a.m. at road 12 and road I in York County. York County Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved. An unknown party driving a white GMC Envoy SUV with in-transit plates drove through several farm yards, causing property damage to the lawns and yard. The estimated damage is $1,000.

York County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250.00 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

Contact the York County Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999.