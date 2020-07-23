class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474874 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
York County Crime Stoppers Seeking Information in Criminal Mischief Incident | KRVN Radio

York County Crime Stoppers Seeking Information in Criminal Mischief Incident

BY York County Crime Stoppers | July 23, 2020
Home News Regional News
York County Crime Stoppers Seeking Information in Criminal Mischief Incident

YORK COUNTY- The York County Sheriff’s Department is investigating criminal mischief that occurred July 22, 2020 at 2:45 a.m. at road 12 and road I in York County.  York County Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved.  An unknown party driving a white GMC Envoy SUV with in-transit plates drove through several farm yards, causing property damage to the lawns and yard.  The estimated damage is $1,000.

York County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250.00 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

Contact the York County Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: