York County Crime Stoppers Seeking Information on Burglary at Henderson Interchange

YORK COUNTY- The York County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating a burglary, and theft that occurred on May 27th at the Henderson interchange. York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250.00 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

On May 27th 2020 at 12:45 a.m. an unknown party entered the Henderson Subway, breaking out the glass door. The suspected entered the building and removed a small cash box and cash drawer. The suspect was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

There is not further information available at this time, and is still under investigation.

Contact the York Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999.