York County Crime Stoppers Seeking Information

The York County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a criminal mischief, that occurred between May 18th 2020 and May 19th 2020 at 1403 Road 22 near Benedict NE. York Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved in breaking the windows on an International combine and a Ford pickup. The estimated damage is $3,000

York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250.00 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals in the case.

Contact the York Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999.