York County Fair to Take Place with Some Modifications

It is with much enthusiasm that the York County Agricultural Society came to a unanimous decision and are announcing that we are striving forward to give our community the 2020 York County Fair! We are very proud of our youth and all of their hard work and we desire to provide them with the opportunity to showcase their skills, talents and knowledge. We will be utilizing a modified and restructured format with schedules, events and times being prepared in the upcoming weeks as Directed Health Measures are revised.

Future announcements, schedules and events will be relayed on our website, www.yorkcountyfair.com, the York County Fair Facebook page, the Extension Staff and 4H/FFA Leaders along with local radio and newspapers. We are and will continue to work with the Four Corners Health Department, our Governor and other government agencies on implementing their guidelines to provide the safest environment possible.

So as of right now, there isn’t an exact indication to what the fair will look like but stay tuned for updates. The York County Fair runs August 6th-9th.