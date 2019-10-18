York County Sheriff’s Department Looking For Two Men Involved In Armed Robbery

YORK- The York County Sheriff’s Department is actively seeking two Hispanic men who allegedly pulled a gun on a man in York. Allegedly, they kidnapped him, stole his wallet, and discharged a firearm.

Sheriff Paul Vrbka said, “A man from Osceola was at the McDonald’s property at the York interchange on Friday afternoon when a Hispanic man tapped on the window of his vehicle.” The Osceola man initially thought that he needed help, the man then pointed a gun at him.

The man with the gun then entered the vehicle and told him to drive into the country. The victim drove to the area of Road 11 and O. He then was instructed to stop the vehicle.

A black pickup then pulled up behind them which was driven by another Hispanic Man. Then the victim’s wallet was taken, and then the armed man shot through the rear passenger window of the victim’s vehicle. The bullet also went through the rear driver’s side window and it was a .45 caliber casing. The alleged shooter then hopped in the black Chevy pickup with rust and Texas license plates.

If anyone sees the vehicle or has any information call 911 or 402-362-4927.