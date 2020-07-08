York County Sheriff’s Office to Host Domestic Violence Donation Drive July 16th

YORK COUNTY- During these uncertain times, home should be a safe place. For domestic violence victims and survivors, home is one of the most dangerous and feared places they can be. During this nationwide pandemic known as COVID-19, the domestic violence rate has increased significantly as well as other forms of child abuse & neglect and even the human trafficking rate.

Domestic Violence and Mental Health agencies across Nebraska continue to provide safety, shelter and support services. Their crisis and information lines are open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year for anyone who is in need of their services. Some of these agencies are as follows;

Voices of Hope

Bright Horizons

Center for Survivors

Hope Crisis Center

To help the above listed organizations during this stressful time, the York County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their first annual Domestic Violence Donation Drive. The York County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Donation Drive will continue to be organized on a yearly basis and is to take place at the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The First Annual Domestic Violence Donation Drive will take place on July 16, 2020 between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Donated items can be dropped off at the York County Sheriff’s Office (510 N Lincoln Avenue York, NE 68467. Use the West Door located inside the York County Courthouse.

To set up a donation outside of the above listed hours, please contact Deputy Sandra Waller at 402-362-4927 or via email at swaller@yorkcountyne.net

Examples of items that are in high demand and are used on a daily basis for these organizations are as follows;

Diapers & Baby Wipes

Cleaning Supplies

Shampoo/Conditioner

Bedding/Sheet Sets

Body Wash

Blankets

Feminine Hygiene Products

Canned Goods

Dental Hygiene Products

Trac Phones with Minutes

Deodorant

Gift Cards for Gas & Groceries

Laundry Supplies/Laundry Pods

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Paper Plates/Bowls/Napkins

Monetary Donations***

***Regarding monetary donations, make checks payable to the organization(s) listed above.

Please consider donating to help these Nebraska organizations help victims and families during their darkest moments.

For any questions, feel free to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office or any of the above-mentioned organizations for further information.