York couple accused of robbery, had 5-month-old child along in car

LINCOLN- According to the Lincoln Journal Star, a couple from York was arrested Sunday night after they were accused of being involved in a robbery in Lincoln, while their 5-month-old child was in the car. Officer Erin Spilker said that just before 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, police were called to an area near Bryan West Campus about several people fighting. Law Enforcement learned it was connected to a robbery. Spilker said that the police learned that a man had gone into the House of Glass Smoke Shop, pulled a gun, taking two iPhones and cash. A woman who works at the business and witnesses chased the thief, caught him two blocks south and got the cash back. Spilker also said he had ditched the two phones.

Police arrested 19-year-olds Paulino Cervantes Villanueva on suspicion of robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and child neglect. Hayley Escobar was arrested on charges of suspicion of accessory to the robbery. Escobar had been waiting in the car for Villanueva with their 5-month-old child.