York Crime Stoppers Seeking Info in Burglary Case

The York Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred on July 5th 2020 around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of W. 10th in York. An unknown male was caught on camera entering a garage owned by the resident. The male takes two bottles of alcohol and leave the garage. The male comes back a few minutes later and takes two more bottles of alcohol. It is believed to be the third time the male has entered and removed bottles from the garage.

York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250.00 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

Contact the York Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999.