A York man faces charges in York County Court in connection with a domestic assault investigated by the York Police Department. A woman reported the incident on January 26th. It resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Johnny Rimpley.

Rimpley was arraigned in York County Court on charges of Strangulation, a Felony, and Misdemeanor Third Degree Domestic Assault. Bond was set at 10% of $10,000. His next hearing is set for March 11, 2020 at 9:00am.