YouTube homebuilder to speak in North Platte

A woman who built her house using YouTube tutorials will speak in North Platte on Oct. 17 as part of the North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series.

Cara Brookins’s presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Admission is a lecture series membership.

About Brookins

It took Brookins until the fall of 2007 to decide to take control of her life.

At that time, she was a single mother of four children, ages 17, 15, 11 and 2, and money was scarce. Her family needed a place to live, but Brookins couldn’t afford a house. So, she built one.

“I decided to stop waiting for things to get better,” said Brookins. “The fact that we didn’t know how to build a house — that didn’t slow me down at all.”

Within days of the idea, Brookins purchased an acre of land and secured a construction loan to buy supplies. Brookins didn’t have a smartphone, so she and her children watched YouTube videos on their home computer.

They learned a variety of skills, such as how to set a foundation block, pour a cement slab, frame walls and windows, plumb and run gas lines — without blowing anyone up. Then, they set to work. The result was a gorgeous, customized home that was perfect for their family.

Brookins’ story went viral in more than 75 countries and has been viewed online more than two billion times. She has appeared on the “Today” show, the Hallmark Channel and in thousands of news publications that include, “Country Living,” “Inside Edition,” “In Touch” magazine and “The New York Times.” Her best-selling book, “Rise,” is currently being made into a Hollywood feature film.

Her presentation in North Platte will be followed by a luncheon, featuring a question and answer session at the Ramada by Wyndham. All luncheon attendees must be season ticket holders. The cost of the meal is $17, and reservations must be made by Oct. 10 by calling Kathy Nutter at 530-8803.

More information about the luncheon, the 2019-20 speaker lineup and memberships is available at nptownhall.com. Season tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to every presentation, at a cost of $75, or by calling Betty Guynan at (308) 530-8448.