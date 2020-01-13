1-11 High School Wrestling Results

Amherst Invite
Team Scores
1 Plainview, 209.0
2 Amherst, 195.0
3 Neligh-Oakdale, 146.5
4 Southwest, 111.5
5 Hi-Line, 86.0
6 Arcadia/Loup City, 85.5
7 Anselmo-Merna, 79.0
8 Shelton, 50.5
9 Overton, 48.0
10 Kenesaw, 33.5
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Eli Lanham of Plainview
2nd Place – Ashton Dane of Plainview
3rd Place – Carson Whitesel of Neligh-Oakdale
4th Place – Colin Kennedy of Aurora JV
1st Place Match
Eli Lanham (Plainview) 26-0, Jr. over Ashton Dane (Plainview) 22-3, Fr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6, Fr. over Colin Kennedy (Aurora JV) 4-3, So. (NC)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zach Dickau of Hi-Line
2nd Place – Scout Ashburn of Plainview
3rd Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
4th Place – Logan Peterson of South Loup
1st Place Match
Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 20-0, Jr. over Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 23-3, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 8-1, Sr. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 1:29)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale
2nd Place – Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw
3rd Place – Sam Tourney of Shelton
4th Place – Kyler Mosel of Plainview
1st Place Match
Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 18-2, Jr. over Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Sam Tourney (Shelton) 16-9, Sr. over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 19-9, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna
2nd Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst
3rd Place – Tanner Frahm of Plainview
4th Place – Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 13-0, So. over Isaiah Shields (Amherst ) 18-5, Sr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 20-6, Fr. over Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 14-4, Fr. (Dec 5-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst
2nd Place – Garrett Latimer of Southwest
3rd Place – Chase Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City
4th Place – Cinch Kiger of Overton
1st Place Match
Quentyn Frank (Amherst ) 16-0, So. over Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 5:43)
3rd Place Match
Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 16-7, So. over Cinch Kiger (Overton ) 20-9, So. (Dec 5-3)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nate Christensen of Plainview
2nd Place – Austin Rudolf of Neligh-Oakdale
3rd Place – Jacob Kerns of Southwest
4th Place – Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst
1st Place Match
Nate Christensen (Plainview) 24-1, Sr. over Austin Rudolf (Neligh-Oakdale) 11-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:51 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Jacob Kerns (Southwest) 9-3, So. over Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst ) 12-9, So. (Fall 2:59)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Matt VanPelt of Southwest
2nd Place – Jaden Henderson of Medicine Valley
3rd Place – Morgan Shields of Amherst
4th Place – Bode Wortman of Plainview
1st Place Match
Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 19-2, Jr. over Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 20-5, Jr. (Fall 3:08)
3rd Place Match
Morgan Shields (Amherst ) 16-5, Sr. over Bode Wortman (Plainview) 12-9, Jr. (Fall 2:21)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Will Gunning of Plainview
2nd Place – Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia/Loup City
3rd Place – Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale
4th Place – Brett Tryon of Southwest
1st Place Match
Will Gunning (Plainview) 24-3, So. over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-5, Jr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-3, Fr. over Brett Tryon (Southwest) 18-6, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
2nd Place – Matt Christensen of Plainview
3rd Place – Sam Hollander of Amherst
4th Place – Dalton Kunkee of South Loup
1st Place Match
Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 21-0, Jr. over Matt Christensen (Plainview) 20-4, So. (Fall 1:47)
3rd Place Match
Sam Hollander (Amherst ) 9-6, So. over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 11-5, Jr. (Fall 3:18)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Alizae Mejia of Plainview
2nd Place – Riley Gallaway of Amherst
3rd Place – Christian Smith of Overton
4th Place – Sean Duffy of Kenesaw
1st Place Match
Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 6-0, Jr. over Riley Gallaway (Amherst ) 15-8, Jr. (Fall 3:00)
3rd Place Match
Christian Smith (Overton ) 15-12, Sr. over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 13-8, So. (Fall 2:12)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst
2nd Place – Dawson Kaup of Neligh-Oakdale
3rd Place – Lucas Hammer of Plainview
4th Place – Brody Bogard of Amherst
1st Place Match
Cole Stokebrand (Amherst ) 16-2, Sr. over Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 1:49)
3rd Place Match
Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 22-3, Jr. over Brody Bogard (Amherst ) 14-7, Fr. (Dec 8-4)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaleb Pofahl of Neligh-Oakdale
2nd Place – Drew Bogard of Amherst
3rd Place – Cole Downey of Southwest
4th Place – Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
Kaleb Pofahl (Neligh-Oakdale) 19-0, Sr. over Drew Bogard (Amherst ) 12-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:16 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Cole Downey (Southwest) 16-8, Jr. over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Collin Gale of Plainview
2nd Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst
3rd Place – Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna
4th Place – Colton Klabenes of Neligh-Oakdale
1st Place Match
Collin Gale (Plainview) 21-2, Sr. over Jarin Potts (Amherst ) 13-1, Sr. (SV-1 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 20-4, Jr. over Colton Klabenes (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 2:55)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City
2nd Place – Kien Martin of Overton
3rd Place – Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest
4th Place – Clayton Hardy of Southwest
5th Place – Syrus Snow of Hi-Line
6th Place – Braeden Hottovy of Medicine Valley
Round 1
Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:51)
Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 1:34)
Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 5:37)
Round 2
Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 1:09)
Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 1:08)
Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:00)
Round 3
Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 1:26)
Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 0:16)
Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 2:14)
Round 4
Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 1:58)
Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 0:29)
Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:05)
Round 5
Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. (Fall 3:18)
Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 4:27)
Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 0:39)
Beatrice Invite
1 Papillion-La Vista South, 262.0
2 Beatrice, 246.5
3 Marysville, 199.0
4 Lexington, 174.5
5 Lincoln Northeast, 121.0
6 Omaha Gross Catholic, 88.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Durden of Papillion-La Vista South
2nd Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington
3rd Place – Rex Floerchinger of Omaha Gross Catholic
4th Place – Ian Roschewski of Beatrice
5th Place – Ian Detimore of Marysville
Round 1
Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. over Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. (Fall 1:55)
Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. (Dec 7-5)
Round 2
Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 2:25)
Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. over Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. (Fall 1:49)
Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. (Fall 4:59)
Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 1:42)
Round 4
Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. (Fall 1:06)
Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 0:21)
Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 5
Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. (Dec 10-5)
Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. over Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. (Fall 5:16)
Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
2nd Place – Bryce Karlin of Beatrice
3rd Place – Cam Ralston of Papillion-La Vista South
4th Place – Jackson Franks of Omaha Gross Catholic
5th Place – Tristen Schaefer of Marysville
6th Place – Joestin Watson of Lincoln Northeast
Round 1
Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. (Dec 8-2)
Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Fall 1:15)
Round 2
Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Fall 1:11)
Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. over Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. (Fall 0:33)
Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 1:15)
Round 3
Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. over Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. (Fall 5:54)
Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Fall 1:24)
Round 4
Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Fall 0:29)
Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 1:06)
Round 5
Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. over Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. (Dec 7-3)
Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. (Fall 5:07)
Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice
2nd Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington
3rd Place – Kai Barton of Marysville
4th Place – Camdyn Golden of Lincoln Northeast
5th Place – Kenny Needham of Papillion-La Vista South
Round 1
Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:21)
Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. over Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. (Fall 1:21)
Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 2
Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. (Fall 1:16)
Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. over Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. (Dec 10-5)
Round 3
Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. over Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:00)
Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. over Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. (Dec 8-1)
Round 4
Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. (TF-1.5 4:00 (18-2))
Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. over Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. (Fall 0:49)
Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 5
Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. over () , . (Bye)
Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. over Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. (Dec 7-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaac Novotny of Marysville
2nd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
3rd Place – Mario Bukovnik of Beatrice
4th Place – Trenton Lovings of Papillion-La Vista South
Round 1
Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 16-5, Jr. over Mario Bukovnik (Beatrice) 5-10, Sr. (Fall 3:30)
Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 10-5, Sr. over Trenton Lovings (Papillion-La Vista South) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:24)
Round 2
Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 16-5, Jr. over Trenton Lovings (Papillion-La Vista South) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:48)
Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 10-5, Sr. over Mario Bukovnik (Beatrice) 5-10, Sr. (Fall 2:41)
Round 3
Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 10-5, Sr. over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
Mario Bukovnik (Beatrice) 5-10, Sr. over Trenton Lovings (Papillion-La Vista South) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:24)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
2nd Place – Parker Schendt of Papillion-La Vista South
Round 1
Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 21-2, So. over Parker Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 1-13, So. (Fall 2:14)
Round 2
Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 21-2, So. over Parker Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 1-13, So. (Fall 0:59)
Round 3
This match has not been wrestled yet.
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Stone Sindelar of Papillion-La Vista South
2nd Place – Joey Bockin of Marysville
3rd Place – Brett Powers of Beatrice
4th Place – Billy Walters of Lincoln Northeast
5th Place – Angelo Nacarelli of Omaha Gross Catholic
Round 1
Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. (Fall 1:05)
Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 3:17)
Round 2
Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 2:19)
Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. over Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 1:24)
Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 0:35)
Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. over Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. (Fall 2:19)
Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 4
Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 0:23)
Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. over Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
Round 5
Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 2:52)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
2nd Place – Alex Irizarry of Papillion-La Vista South
3rd Place – Jonny Crome of Marysville
4th Place – Cole Maschmann of Beatrice
5th Place – Daniel Krause of Lincoln Northeast
Round 1
Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. over Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. over Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 1:02)
Round 2
Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. over Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (21-6))
Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. (Dec 3-2)
Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. (MD 16-4)
Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. over Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 0:20)
Round 4
Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. over Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. (Fall 5:12)
Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 1:49)
Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 5
Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. (MD 10-2)
Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jarrett Koch of Beatrice
2nd Place – Nate Brennan of Omaha Gross Catholic
3rd Place – Keegan Caudillo of Marysville
4th Place – Dakota Haines of Lexington
5th Place – Jason Rivera of Papillion-La Vista South
6th Place – Nick Mahoney of Lincoln Northeast
Round 1
Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. over Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. (MD 15-7)
Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 2:47)
Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 2:35)
Round 2
Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 1:57)
Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. over Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. (Fall 1:43)
Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. (Fall 0:46)
Round 3
Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. over Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. (Fall 1:08)
Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. over Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 1:06)
Round 4
Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. (Fall 5:42)
Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 1:35)
Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. over Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. (Fall 1:29)
Round 5
Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. over Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 1:59)
Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. (Fall 1:40)
Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 2:25)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Connor of Papillion-La Vista South
2nd Place – Torrance Keehn of Beatrice
Round 1
Caleb Connor (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 6-5, So. (Dec 7-2)
Round 2
Caleb Connor (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 6-5, So. (Fall 2:20)
Round 3
This match has not been wrestled yet.
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Noah Ackerman of Marysville
2nd Place – Trace Marco of Papillion-La Vista South
3rd Place – Brody Nelson of Beatrice
4th Place – Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross Catholic
5th Place – Jerell Boettger of Lincoln Northeast
Round 1
Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. (Fall 1:00)
Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. over Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 2
Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. over Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. (Fall 5:48)
Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. over Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. (Fall 1:12)
Round 3
Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. (Fall 1:28)
Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. over Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. (Inj. 0:00)
Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 4
Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. over Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. (Fall 2:21)
Round 5
Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. over Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. (Fall 2:25)
Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cade Schendt of Papillion-La Vista South
2nd Place – Wyatt Morgan of Lincoln Northeast
3rd Place – Dakota Adams of Beatrice
4th Place – Efrin Aguirre of Lexington
5th Place – Beau Wassenberg of Marysville
Round 1
Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:10)
Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. over Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 4:21)
Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 2
Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. over Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 2:21)
Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:21)
Round 3
Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. (Fall 5:45)
Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:54)
Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 4
Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. (Fall 0:38)
Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:41)
Round 5
Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 0:41)
Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. over Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. (Fall 1:54)
Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. over () , . (Bye)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Garron Champoux of Marysville
2nd Place – Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice
3rd Place – Malachi Alley of Lincoln Northeast
4th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington
5th Place – Devon Krecklow of Papillion-La Vista South
Round 1
Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. over Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. (Fall 3:40)
Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. over Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
Round 2
Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. (Fall 1:21)
Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. (Fall 2:00)
Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. (Fall 0:12)
Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. over () , . (Bye)
Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. over Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. (Fall 4:57)
Round 4
Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. (Fall 0:31)
Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. over Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. (Fall 1:56)
Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 5
Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:09)
Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. (Fall 5:10)
Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Robinson of Papillion-La Vista South
2nd Place – Jack Lott of Marysville
3rd Place – James Hernandez of Lexington
4th Place – Nolan Bahnson of Beatrice
5th Place – Frank Vogt of Lincoln Northeast
6th Place – Trystan Soby of Omaha Gross Catholic
Round 1
Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Fall 2:21)
Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. (Fall 3:59)
Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. over Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 2:57)
Round 2
Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. over Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 2:42)
Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 0:54)
James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Fall 2:47)
Round 3
Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. over Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 0:11)
Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Fall 0:49)
James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. over Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 3:45)
Round 4
Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. over James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. (Fall 4:30)
Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 1:24)
Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Fall 3:50)
Round 5
Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. (Fall 1:18)
James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. over Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 1:56)
Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jayden Schrader of Lincoln Northeast
2nd Place – Aaron Thiemann of Papillion-La Vista South
3rd Place – Gio Gomez of Omaha Gross Catholic
4th Place – Zachary Markey of Beatrice
Round 1
Jayden Schrader (Lincoln Northeast) 24-2, Sr. over Zachary Markey (Beatrice) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 2:29)
Aaron Thiemann (Papillion-La Vista South) 8-13, So. over Gio Gomez (Omaha Gross Catholic) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:19)
Round 2
Jayden Schrader (Lincoln Northeast) 24-2, Sr. over Gio Gomez (Omaha Gross Catholic) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:47)
Aaron Thiemann (Papillion-La Vista South) 8-13, So. over Zachary Markey (Beatrice) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 3:20)
Round 3
Jayden Schrader (Lincoln Northeast) 24-2, Sr. over Aaron Thiemann (Papillion-La Vista South) 8-13, So. (Fall 1:01)
Gio Gomez (Omaha Gross Catholic) 2-2, So. over Zachary Markey (Beatrice) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 2:36)