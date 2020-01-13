1-11 High School Wrestling Results

Amherst Invite

Team Scores

1 Plainview, 209.0

2 Amherst, 195.0

3 Neligh-Oakdale, 146.5

4 Southwest, 111.5

5 Hi-Line, 86.0

6 Arcadia/Loup City, 85.5

7 Anselmo-Merna, 79.0

8 Shelton, 50.5

9 Overton, 48.0

10 Kenesaw, 33.5

Individual Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Eli Lanham of Plainview

2nd Place – Ashton Dane of Plainview

3rd Place – Carson Whitesel of Neligh-Oakdale

4th Place – Colin Kennedy of Aurora JV

1st Place Match

Eli Lanham (Plainview) 26-0, Jr. over Ashton Dane (Plainview) 22-3, Fr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6, Fr. over Colin Kennedy (Aurora JV) 4-3, So. (NC)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zach Dickau of Hi-Line

2nd Place – Scout Ashburn of Plainview

3rd Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton

4th Place – Logan Peterson of South Loup

1st Place Match

Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 20-0, Jr. over Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 23-3, So. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 8-1, Sr. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 1:29)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale

2nd Place – Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw

3rd Place – Sam Tourney of Shelton

4th Place – Kyler Mosel of Plainview

1st Place Match

Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 18-2, Jr. over Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Sam Tourney (Shelton) 16-9, Sr. over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 19-9, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna

2nd Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst

3rd Place – Tanner Frahm of Plainview

4th Place – Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna

1st Place Match

Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 13-0, So. over Isaiah Shields (Amherst ) 18-5, Sr. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 20-6, Fr. over Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 14-4, Fr. (Dec 5-0)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst

2nd Place – Garrett Latimer of Southwest

3rd Place – Chase Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City

4th Place – Cinch Kiger of Overton

1st Place Match

Quentyn Frank (Amherst ) 16-0, So. over Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 5:43)

3rd Place Match

Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 16-7, So. over Cinch Kiger (Overton ) 20-9, So. (Dec 5-3)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nate Christensen of Plainview

2nd Place – Austin Rudolf of Neligh-Oakdale

3rd Place – Jacob Kerns of Southwest

4th Place – Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst

1st Place Match

Nate Christensen (Plainview) 24-1, Sr. over Austin Rudolf (Neligh-Oakdale) 11-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:51 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Jacob Kerns (Southwest) 9-3, So. over Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst ) 12-9, So. (Fall 2:59)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Matt VanPelt of Southwest

2nd Place – Jaden Henderson of Medicine Valley

3rd Place – Morgan Shields of Amherst

4th Place – Bode Wortman of Plainview

1st Place Match

Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 19-2, Jr. over Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 20-5, Jr. (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match

Morgan Shields (Amherst ) 16-5, Sr. over Bode Wortman (Plainview) 12-9, Jr. (Fall 2:21)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Will Gunning of Plainview

2nd Place – Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia/Loup City

3rd Place – Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale

4th Place – Brett Tryon of Southwest

1st Place Match

Will Gunning (Plainview) 24-3, So. over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-5, Jr. (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match

Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-3, Fr. over Brett Tryon (Southwest) 18-6, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Conner Schutz of Hi-Line

2nd Place – Matt Christensen of Plainview

3rd Place – Sam Hollander of Amherst

4th Place – Dalton Kunkee of South Loup

1st Place Match

Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 21-0, Jr. over Matt Christensen (Plainview) 20-4, So. (Fall 1:47)

3rd Place Match

Sam Hollander (Amherst ) 9-6, So. over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 11-5, Jr. (Fall 3:18)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alizae Mejia of Plainview

2nd Place – Riley Gallaway of Amherst

3rd Place – Christian Smith of Overton

4th Place – Sean Duffy of Kenesaw

1st Place Match

Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 6-0, Jr. over Riley Gallaway (Amherst ) 15-8, Jr. (Fall 3:00)

3rd Place Match

Christian Smith (Overton ) 15-12, Sr. over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 13-8, So. (Fall 2:12)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst

2nd Place – Dawson Kaup of Neligh-Oakdale

3rd Place – Lucas Hammer of Plainview

4th Place – Brody Bogard of Amherst

1st Place Match

Cole Stokebrand (Amherst ) 16-2, Sr. over Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 1:49)

3rd Place Match

Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 22-3, Jr. over Brody Bogard (Amherst ) 14-7, Fr. (Dec 8-4)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaleb Pofahl of Neligh-Oakdale

2nd Place – Drew Bogard of Amherst

3rd Place – Cole Downey of Southwest

4th Place – Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna

1st Place Match

Kaleb Pofahl (Neligh-Oakdale) 19-0, Sr. over Drew Bogard (Amherst ) 12-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:16 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Cole Downey (Southwest) 16-8, Jr. over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 1:38)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Collin Gale of Plainview

2nd Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst

3rd Place – Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna

4th Place – Colton Klabenes of Neligh-Oakdale

1st Place Match

Collin Gale (Plainview) 21-2, Sr. over Jarin Potts (Amherst ) 13-1, Sr. (SV-1 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 20-4, Jr. over Colton Klabenes (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 2:55)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City

2nd Place – Kien Martin of Overton

3rd Place – Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest

4th Place – Clayton Hardy of Southwest

5th Place – Syrus Snow of Hi-Line

6th Place – Braeden Hottovy of Medicine Valley

Round 1

Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:51)

Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 1:34)

Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 5:37)

Round 2

Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 1:09)

Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 1:08)

Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

Round 3

Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 1:26)

Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 0:16)

Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 2:14)

Round 4

Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 1:58)

Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 0:29)

Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:05)

Round 5

Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. (Fall 3:18)

Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 4:27)

Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 0:39)

Beatrice Invite

1 Papillion-La Vista South, 262.0

2 Beatrice, 246.5

3 Marysville, 199.0

4 Lexington, 174.5

5 Lincoln Northeast, 121.0

6 Omaha Gross Catholic, 88.0

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Durden of Papillion-La Vista South

2nd Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington

3rd Place – Rex Floerchinger of Omaha Gross Catholic

4th Place – Ian Roschewski of Beatrice

5th Place – Ian Detimore of Marysville

Round 1

Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. over Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. (Fall 1:55)

Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. (Dec 7-5)

Round 2

Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 2:25)

Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. over Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. (Fall 1:49)

Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. (Fall 4:59)

Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 1:42)

Round 4

Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. (Fall 1:06)

Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. over Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 0:21)

Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Tyler Durden (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-2, Fr. over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 17-7, Fr. (Dec 10-5)

Rex Floerchinger (Omaha Gross Catholic) 9-8, So. over Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) 12-11, So. (Fall 5:16)

Ian Detimore (Marysville) 2-15, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington

2nd Place – Bryce Karlin of Beatrice

3rd Place – Cam Ralston of Papillion-La Vista South

4th Place – Jackson Franks of Omaha Gross Catholic

5th Place – Tristen Schaefer of Marysville

6th Place – Joestin Watson of Lincoln Northeast

Round 1

Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 0:52)

Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. (Dec 8-2)

Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Fall 1:15)

Round 2

Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Fall 1:11)

Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. over Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. (Fall 0:33)

Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 1:15)

Round 3

Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. over Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. (Fall 5:54)

Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 0:58)

Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Fall 1:24)

Round 4

Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Fall 0:29)

Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. over Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. (Fall 1:06)

Round 5

Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 20-6, So. over Cam Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 18-6, Fr. (Dec 7-3)

Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 19-6, Jr. over Jackson Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-8, So. (Fall 5:07)

Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) 4-15, Fr. over Joestin Watson (Lincoln Northeast) 3-10, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice

2nd Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington

3rd Place – Kai Barton of Marysville

4th Place – Camdyn Golden of Lincoln Northeast

5th Place – Kenny Needham of Papillion-La Vista South

Round 1

Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:21)

Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. over Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. (Fall 1:21)

Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 2

Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. (Fall 1:16)

Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. over Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. (Dec 10-5)

Round 3

Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. over Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:00)

Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. over Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. (Dec 8-1)

Round 4

Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. (TF-1.5 4:00 (18-2))

Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. over Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. (Fall 0:49)

Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 25-1, Jr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 20-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

Kenny Needham (Papillion-La Vista South) 10-14, So. over () , . (Bye)

Kai Barton (Marysville) 3-2, So. over Camdyn Golden (Lincoln Northeast) 4-21, So. (Dec 7-2)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isaac Novotny of Marysville

2nd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington

3rd Place – Mario Bukovnik of Beatrice

4th Place – Trenton Lovings of Papillion-La Vista South

Round 1

Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 16-5, Jr. over Mario Bukovnik (Beatrice) 5-10, Sr. (Fall 3:30)

Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 10-5, Sr. over Trenton Lovings (Papillion-La Vista South) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:24)

Round 2

Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 16-5, Jr. over Trenton Lovings (Papillion-La Vista South) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:48)

Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 10-5, Sr. over Mario Bukovnik (Beatrice) 5-10, Sr. (Fall 2:41)

Round 3

Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 10-5, Sr. over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

Mario Bukovnik (Beatrice) 5-10, Sr. over Trenton Lovings (Papillion-La Vista South) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:24)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice

2nd Place – Parker Schendt of Papillion-La Vista South

Round 1

Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 21-2, So. over Parker Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 1-13, So. (Fall 2:14)

Round 2

Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 21-2, So. over Parker Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 1-13, So. (Fall 0:59)

Round 3

This match has not been wrestled yet.

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Stone Sindelar of Papillion-La Vista South

2nd Place – Joey Bockin of Marysville

3rd Place – Brett Powers of Beatrice

4th Place – Billy Walters of Lincoln Northeast

5th Place – Angelo Nacarelli of Omaha Gross Catholic

Round 1

Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. (Fall 1:05)

Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 3:17)

Round 2

Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 2:19)

Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. over Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 1:24)

Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 0:35)

Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. over Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. (Fall 2:19)

Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 4

Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 0:23)

Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. over Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

Round 5

Stone Sindelar (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Joey Bockin (Marysville) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

Billy Walters (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Brett Powers (Beatrice) 4-5, So. over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 2:52)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brady Fago of Lexington

2nd Place – Alex Irizarry of Papillion-La Vista South

3rd Place – Jonny Crome of Marysville

4th Place – Cole Maschmann of Beatrice

5th Place – Daniel Krause of Lincoln Northeast

Round 1

Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. over Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. over Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 1:02)

Round 2

Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. over Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (21-6))

Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. (Dec 3-2)

Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. (MD 16-4)

Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. over Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 0:20)

Round 4

Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. over Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. (Fall 5:12)

Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 1:49)

Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Alex Irizarry (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 22-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

Jonny Crome (Marysville) 14-3, Sr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 22-4, So. (MD 10-2)

Daniel Krause (Lincoln Northeast) 13-15, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jarrett Koch of Beatrice

2nd Place – Nate Brennan of Omaha Gross Catholic

3rd Place – Keegan Caudillo of Marysville

4th Place – Dakota Haines of Lexington

5th Place – Jason Rivera of Papillion-La Vista South

6th Place – Nick Mahoney of Lincoln Northeast

Round 1

Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. over Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. (MD 15-7)

Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 2:47)

Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 2:35)

Round 2

Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 1:57)

Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. over Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. (Fall 1:43)

Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. (Fall 0:46)

Round 3

Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. over Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. (Fall 1:08)

Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. over Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 1:06)

Round 4

Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. (Fall 5:42)

Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 1:35)

Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. over Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. (Fall 1:29)

Round 5

Nate Brennan (Omaha Gross Catholic) 12-3, Sr. over Dakota Haines (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 1:59)

Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 19-7, Jr. over Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) 4-14, So. (Fall 1:40)

Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 7-8, Sr. over Nick Mahoney (Lincoln Northeast) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 2:25)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Connor of Papillion-La Vista South

2nd Place – Torrance Keehn of Beatrice

Round 1

Caleb Connor (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 6-5, So. (Dec 7-2)

Round 2

Caleb Connor (Papillion-La Vista South) 15-3, Sr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 6-5, So. (Fall 2:20)

Round 3

This match has not been wrestled yet.

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Noah Ackerman of Marysville

2nd Place – Trace Marco of Papillion-La Vista South

3rd Place – Brody Nelson of Beatrice

4th Place – Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross Catholic

5th Place – Jerell Boettger of Lincoln Northeast

Round 1

Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. (Fall 1:00)

Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. over Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 2

Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. over Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. (Fall 5:48)

Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. over Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. (Fall 1:12)

Round 3

Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. (Fall 1:28)

Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. over Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. (Inj. 0:00)

Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 4

Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. over Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. (Fall 2:21)

Round 5

Noah Ackerman (Marysville) 16-1, Sr. over Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 14-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

Trace Marco (Papillion-La Vista South) 19-7, Fr. over Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 8-9, So. (Fall 2:25)

Jerell Boettger (Lincoln Northeast) 8-9, So. over () , . (Bye)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cade Schendt of Papillion-La Vista South

2nd Place – Wyatt Morgan of Lincoln Northeast

3rd Place – Dakota Adams of Beatrice

4th Place – Efrin Aguirre of Lexington

5th Place – Beau Wassenberg of Marysville

Round 1

Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:10)

Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. over Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 4:21)

Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 2

Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. over Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 2:21)

Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:21)

Round 3

Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. (Fall 5:45)

Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:54)

Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 4

Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. (Fall 0:38)

Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:41)

Round 5

Cade Schendt (Papillion-La Vista South) 22-3, Sr. over Efrin Aguirre (Lexington) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 0:41)

Wyatt Morgan (Lincoln Northeast) 19-9, Sr. over Dakota Adams (Beatrice) 17-10, Sr. (Fall 1:54)

Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 3-8, So. over () , . (Bye)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Garron Champoux of Marysville

2nd Place – Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice

3rd Place – Malachi Alley of Lincoln Northeast

4th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington

5th Place – Devon Krecklow of Papillion-La Vista South

Round 1

Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. over Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. (Fall 3:40)

Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. over Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

Round 2

Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. (Fall 1:21)

Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. (Fall 2:00)

Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. (Fall 0:12)

Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. over () , . (Bye)

Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. over Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. (Fall 4:57)

Round 4

Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. (Fall 0:31)

Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. over Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. (Fall 1:56)

Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Garron Champoux (Marysville) 13-2, Sr. over Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:09)

Malachi Alley (Lincoln Northeast) 13-12, Jr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 7-8, So. (Fall 5:10)

Devon Krecklow (Papillion-La Vista South) 3-13, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Robinson of Papillion-La Vista South

2nd Place – Jack Lott of Marysville

3rd Place – James Hernandez of Lexington

4th Place – Nolan Bahnson of Beatrice

5th Place – Frank Vogt of Lincoln Northeast

6th Place – Trystan Soby of Omaha Gross Catholic

Round 1

Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Fall 2:21)

Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. (Fall 3:59)

Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. over Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 2:57)

Round 2

Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. over Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 2:42)

Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 0:54)

James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Fall 2:47)

Round 3

Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. over Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 0:11)

Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Fall 0:49)

James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. over Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 3:45)

Round 4

Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. over James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. (Fall 4:30)

Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 1:24)

Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Fall 3:50)

Round 5

Tyler Robinson (Papillion-La Vista South) 23-2, Sr. over Jack Lott (Marysville) 15-2, Jr. (Fall 1:18)

James Hernandez (Lexington) 11-8, So. over Frank Vogt (Lincoln Northeast) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 1:56)

Nolan Bahnson (Beatrice) 11-15, Jr. over Trystan Soby (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-12, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jayden Schrader of Lincoln Northeast

2nd Place – Aaron Thiemann of Papillion-La Vista South

3rd Place – Gio Gomez of Omaha Gross Catholic

4th Place – Zachary Markey of Beatrice

Round 1

Jayden Schrader (Lincoln Northeast) 24-2, Sr. over Zachary Markey (Beatrice) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 2:29)

Aaron Thiemann (Papillion-La Vista South) 8-13, So. over Gio Gomez (Omaha Gross Catholic) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:19)

Round 2

Jayden Schrader (Lincoln Northeast) 24-2, Sr. over Gio Gomez (Omaha Gross Catholic) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:47)

Aaron Thiemann (Papillion-La Vista South) 8-13, So. over Zachary Markey (Beatrice) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 3:20)

Round 3

Jayden Schrader (Lincoln Northeast) 24-2, Sr. over Aaron Thiemann (Papillion-La Vista South) 8-13, So. (Fall 1:01)

Gio Gomez (Omaha Gross Catholic) 2-2, So. over Zachary Markey (Beatrice) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 2:36)