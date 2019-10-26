Storm seek weekend sweep over Lancers

Ralston, NE. – The Tri-City Storm return to action tonight in a road matchup with the Omaha Lancers after defeating the Lancers last night 3-2 at Ralston Arena. In last night’s game, Tri-City got goals from Davis Burnside, Nick Capone, and Felix Carenfelt. A win tonight for the Storm would be its third consecutive win, and a weekend sweep over the Lancers. Puck drop for tonight’s road game at Ralston Arena is set for 7:05pm.

Tri-City (3-5-1-1) enters tonight’s game against the Lancers as the 4th place team in the Western Conference standings. A win tonight for Tri-City would give the team three consecutive wins for the first time this season. Through the first ten games of the regular season, scoring leaders for the Storm include; Colby Ambrosio (5), Felix Carenfelt (4), Benji Eckerle (3), Matthew Knies (2), Kyle Aucoin (2). Tri-City’s specialty teams provided two power play goals in last night’s game, and the penalty kill killed off all three of Omaha’s power play chances. Tonight’s game is the second game in the Storm’s current four game road trip. Tri-City will play two games next weekend on the road against the Fargo Force before returning home to the Viaero Center on November 8th to host the Des Moines Buccaneers for the first time this season. A win tonight over Omaha and a Sioux City loss against Lincoln would give Tri-City sole possession of 3rd place in the Western Conference standings.

Omaha (3-5-1-0) looks to bounce back from last night’s home loss in tonight’s rematch game against Tri-City. The Lancers have now lost five of the last six games, and the team’s only win this season against Western Conference competition came in a 4-3 shootout win over Tri-City on October 4th. Alex Campbell and Jackson Decker each scored goals in last night’s home loss to the Storm. Kyle McClellan made 29 saves on 32 shots and recorded his third loss of the season in goal. After hosting Tri-City tonight, the Lancers will play four of its next five games on the road. Tonight’s matchup is the third game in the nine game season series, with each team recording a road win in the first two games. The Lancers will not matchup against the Storm again until the team travels to the Viaero Center on November 27th, and Omaha will not host Tri-City at Ralston Arena again until the two teams meet on April 10th.

Tonight’s game is set to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.

