All Star volleyball game set for McCook

The McCook Community College summer high school all-star volleyball game has been set for Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. The Wild West All Star Volleyball Classic, was pushed back from June because of directed health-measures, and MCC officials will try and conduct this year’s game in late-July under up-to-date directed health measures – including the ever-changing “facility capacity formula” for the number of family and fans that might be allowed. “We’re not sure exactly what restrictions we might have to implement at this point, but we’re going to try and do everything we can to get these girls together and showcase their talents and celebrate their high school careers,” said MCC Volleyball Coach Hayley Kobza. MCC officials will continue keeping a close watch on directed-health measures and are making a number of contingency plans. If open admission is allowed, tickets will be $5 for adults, $3 for children 18 and younger with children four and younger admitted free.

Maxwell’s Gina Sommer has been selected to coach the east squad and her daughter Janie Sommer, a right-side hitter and MCC commit. Johanna Sughroue, Southwest, will suit up for the east squad along with a pair of Bertrand teammates in Jada High and Jennica Dannehl. The squad also includes three players from Southern Valley: Lauryn Samuelson, Jenny Linden, and Grace Hogeland; a pair of athletes from Brady: Kate Axthelm and Elizabeth Sitorious-Johnson; and two from Hi-Line High School, Hadley Martin, and Katy Bartell.

Coaching the west squad this year will be Clancy Hammond of North Platte High School, who will coach a pair of girls from North Platte St. Pats, Kinsey Skillstad and Graci Costillo. Sutherland’s Payton Hoatson and Janee Elfeldt will play for the west team along with: Jaedy Commins, Ogallala; Mallie McNair, Chase County; Michaela Dukes, Wauneta-Palisade; Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County; and Avery Johnson, Maywood/Hayes Center.