High School Wrestling Results 2-7

Southwest Conference
1 Valentine, 186.0
2 Broken Bow, 154.0
3 Ogallala, 119.0
4 McCook, 92.0
5 Minden, 77.5
6 Cozad, 75.0
7 Gothenburg, 71.0
8 Ainsworth, 19.0
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lane Russell of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Casey Miller of Valentine
- 3rd Place – John Stanley of Gothenburg
- 4th Place – Bryson Bussinger of Cozad
1st Place Match
- Lane Russell (Broken Bow) 23-14, Sr. over Casey Miller (Valentine) 21-14, Fr. (Fall 4:53)
3rd Place Match
- John Stanley (Gothenburg) 21-19, Sr. over Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) 11-23, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cole Stokey of Ogallala
- 2nd Place – Cayden Lamb of Valentine
- 3rd Place – Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow
- 4th Place – Jayson Simpson of Minden
1st Place Match
- Cole Stokey (Ogallala) 38-15, Fr. over Cayden Lamb (Valentine) 21-14, Fr. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
- Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 16-22, Fr. over Jayson Simpson (Minden) 10-15, So. (Fall 1:46)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trey Garey of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Ashton Lurz of Valentine
- 3rd Place – Evan Smith of Minden
- 4th Place – Corbyn Sattler of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
- Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 26-7, Jr. over Ashton Lurz (Valentine) 25-11, Fr. (Fall 2:28)
3rd Place Match
- Evan Smith (Minden) 32-11, So. over Corbyn Sattler (Gothenburg) 10-10, Sr. (Dec 13-10)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Chris Williams of Valentine
- 3rd Place – Hunter Heath of Minden
- 4th Place – Isaac White of Cozad
1st Place Match
- Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 25-1, Jr. over Chris Williams (Valentine) 34-2, Jr. (Fall 1:47)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Heath (Minden) 34-11, Jr. over Isaac White (Cozad) 26-17, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Schylar Campbell of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Abe Mendez of Gothenburg
- 3rd Place – Cody Miller of Valentine
- 4th Place – Jon Brais of Minden
1st Place Match
- Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 33-16, Jr. over Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) 14-8, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Cody Miller (Valentine) 16-8, So. over Jon Brais (Minden) 17-21, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Brecken Loftin of Cozad
- 3rd Place – Ty Conroy of Ainsworth
- 4th Place – Nate Renner of McCook
1st Place Match
- Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 38-0, Sr. over Brecken Loftin (Cozad) 26-13, Sr. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
- Ty Conroy (Ainsworth) 24-9, Sr. over Nate Renner (McCook) 14-18, So. (M. For.)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Morgan McGinley of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Tate Felber of McCook
- 3rd Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
- 4th Place – Brendan Libich of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
- Morgan McGinley (Valentine) 30-3, Sr. over Tate Felber (McCook) 18-6, Jr. (Fall 0:55)
3rd Place Match
- Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 33-10, Jr. over Brendan Libich (Gothenburg) 13-14, Sr. (Fall 0:18)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cameron Zink of Ogallala
- 2nd Place – Drake Janssen of Valentine
- 3rd Place – Landon Towne of McCook
- 4th Place – Alex Banuelos of Minden
1st Place Match
- Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 45-5, So. over Drake Janssen (Valentine) 30-11, So. (Fall 1:44)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Towne (McCook) 28-14, Sr. over Alex Banuelos (Minden) 37-10, Jr. (Dec 11-9)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Eduardo Gonzalez of Minden
- 3rd Place – Alex Anthony of McCook
- 4th Place – Riley Baker of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
- Chase Olson (Valentine) 36-2, Sr. over Eduardo Gonzalez (Minden) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 0:57)
3rd Place Match
- Alex Anthony (McCook) 26-16, 2nd. over Riley Baker (Gothenburg) 24-16, Jr. (Dec 15-8)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brock Skinner of Ogallala
- 2nd Place – Eli Boryca of Cozad
- 3rd Place – Isaiah Young of Gothenburg
- 4th Place – Jaron Brown of Minden
1st Place Match
- Brock Skinner (Ogallala) 41-7, Sr. over Eli Boryca (Cozad) 20-14, Fr. (MD 16-4)
3rd Place Match
- Isaiah Young (Gothenburg) 15-9, Sr. over Jaron Brown (Minden) 25-15, Sr. (Fall 1:40)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Hunter DeVoe of Ogallala
- 3rd Place – Daulton Kuehn of Minden
- 4th Place – Trenton Peterson of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
- Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 47-0, Jr. over Hunter DeVoe (Ogallala) 28-21, Sr. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
- Daulton Kuehn (Minden) 19-21, Fr. over Trenton Peterson (Gothenburg) 10-10, Sr. (Fall 0:43)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alec Langan of McCook
- 2nd Place – Sage Schrunk of Valentine
- 3rd Place – Bo Edmond of Ogallala
- 4th Place – Jordan Cole of Minden
1st Place Match
- Alec Langan (McCook) 34-2, Jr. over Sage Schrunk (Valentine) 17-15, Fr. (Fall 1:40)
3rd Place Match
- Bo Edmond (Ogallala) 21-25, So. over Jordan Cole (Minden) 16-18, Jr. (Fall 2:11)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cade Stott of Cozad
- 2nd Place – Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Colton Donason of Ogallala
1st Place Match
- Cade Stott (Cozad) 30-11, Sr. over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 28-14, So. (Fall 3:37)
3rd Place Match
- Colton Donason (Ogallala) 20-25, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Reid Steinbeck of McCook
- 2nd Place – Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Steven Fullerton of Valentine
- 4th Place – Ethan Libich of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
- Reid Steinbeck (McCook) 28-10, Jr. over Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 26-9, So. (Fall 3:35)
3rd Place Match
- Steven Fullerton (Valentine) 20-12, So. over Ethan Libich (Gothenburg) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 2:54)
1 Amherst, 218.5
2 Hi-Line, 115.0
3 Shelton, 96.5
4 Ansley-Litchfield, 87.0
5 Axtell, 85.5
6 Elm Creek, 65.0
7 Loomis/Bertrand, 62.0
8 Franklin, 52.0
9 Overton, 48.0
10 Pleasanton, 39.0
11 Kenesaw, 37.0
12 Wilcox-Hildreth, 34.0
13 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 27.5
14 Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 22.0
15 Harvard, 19.0
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand
2nd Place – Alex Spotanski of Shelton
3rd Place – Taleah Thomas of Amherst
4th Place – Jake Klotz of Hi-Line
Round 1
Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 31-4, Jr. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 1-7, So. (Fall 0:44)
Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 20-19, So. over Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 7-21, So. (Fall 0:57)
Round 2
Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 31-4, Jr. over Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 7-21, So. (Fall 1:00)
Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 20-19, So. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 1-7, So. (Fall 0:33)
Round 3
Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 31-4, Jr. over Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 20-19, So. (Fall 1:35)
Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 7-21, So. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 1-7, So. (Fall 0:33)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zach Dickau of Hi-Line
2nd Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
3rd Place – Jacob Fox of Axtell
4th Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
1st Place Match
Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 32-0, Jr. over Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 20-3, Sr. (Inj. 1:05)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Fox (Axtell) 21-9, So. over Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-9, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw
2nd Place – Koby Smith of Elm Creek
3rd Place – Oscar Medina of Harvard
4th Place – Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
1st Place Match
Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 24-7, Fr. over Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Oscar Medina (Harvard) 22-6, Sr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 24-15, Sr. (MD 10-0)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst
2nd Place – Timmy Smith of Hi-Line
3rd Place – Quinn Bertrand of Axtell
4th Place – Sam Tourney of Shelton
1st Place Match
Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 33-7, Sr. over Timmy Smith (Hi-Line) 27-12, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 32-20, So. over Sam Tourney (Shelton) 27-15, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst
2nd Place – Carson Gruntorad of Elm Creek
3rd Place – Cinch Kiger of Overton
4th Place – Trevor Kuehn of Kenesaw
1st Place Match
Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 33-3, So. over Carson Gruntorad (Elm Creek) 27-14, So. (Fall 2:31)
3rd Place Match
Cinch Kiger (Overton) 30-15, So. over Trevor Kuehn (Kenesaw) 17-13, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
2nd Place – Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst
3rd Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
4th Place – Ethan Dack of Shelton
1st Place Match
Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 45-2, Sr. over Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 28-15, So. (Fall 1:49)
3rd Place Match
Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 34-13, Jr. over Ethan Dack (Shelton) 18-18, Sr. (Fall 2:08)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
2nd Place – Lane Lieb of Wilcox-Hildreth
3rd Place – Brooks Armstrong of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
4th Place – Mason King of Shelton
1st Place Match
Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 32-10, So. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox-Hildreth) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 3:30)
3rd Place Match
Brooks Armstrong (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 11-6, Fr. over Mason King (Shelton) 13-15, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Castor Ruyle of Shelton
2nd Place – Alex Wilbur of Franklin
3rd Place – Jakob Graham of Amherst
4th Place – Justice Wissmann of Loomis/Bertrand
1st Place Match
Castor Ruyle (Shelton) 24-16, Sr. over Alex Wilbur (Franklin) 9-18, Jr. (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match
Jakob Graham (Amherst) 17-20, So. over Justice Wissmann (Loomis/Bertrand) 11-16, Fr. (Fall 3:29)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
2nd Place – Blake Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield
3rd Place – Cooper Slingsby of Ansley-Litchfield
4th Place – Ripkin Gallaway of Amherst
1st Place Match
Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 36-0, Jr. over Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 32-2, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-9, So. over Ripkin Gallaway (Amherst) 8-11, Fr. (Fall 0:40)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Riley Gallaway of Amherst
2nd Place – Hunter Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield
3rd Place – Christian Smith of Overton
4th Place – Collin Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield
1st Place Match
Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 29-15, Jr. over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 29-8, Jr. (Fall 0:48)
3rd Place Match
Christian Smith (Overton) 28-18, Sr. over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-9, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst
2nd Place – Kolby Larson of Ansley-Litchfield
3rd Place – Joel Abramson of Loomis/Bertrand
4th Place – Kaleb Senff of Axtell
1st Place Match
Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 36-3, Sr. over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-8, So. (Fall 2:56)
3rd Place Match
Joel Abramson (Loomis/Bertrand) 20-7, Jr. over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 26-21, Jr. (Fall 1:00)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drew Bogard of Amherst
2nd Place – Cauy Bennett of Hi-Line
3rd Place – Ashton Hawkins of Axtell
4th Place – Corbin Hoit of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
1st Place Match
Drew Bogard (Amherst) 29-10, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Hi-Line) 20-15, Sr. (Fall 1:41)
3rd Place Match
Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 15-28, Fr. over Corbin Hoit (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 18-11, Jr. (M. For.)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst
2nd Place – Brendon Hall of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
3rd Place – Lane Wenninghoff of Franklin
4th Place – Thomas Kirby of Axtell
1st Place Match
Jarin Potts (Amherst) 33-2, Sr. over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 22-17, So. (Fall 0:59)
3rd Place Match
Lane Wenninghoff (Franklin) 16-16, Sr. over Thomas Kirby (Axtell) 32-14, Sr. (M. For.)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kien Martin of Overton
2nd Place – Karter Moore of Ansley-Litchfield
3rd Place – Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst
4th Place – Syrus Snow of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
Kien Martin (Overton) 28-1, Sr. over Karter Moore (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-13, Fr. (Fall 1:42)
3rd Place Match
Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 19-14, Jr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 21-15, So. (Fall 2:22)