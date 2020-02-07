High School Wrestling Results 2-7

Southwest Conference

1 Valentine, 186.0

2 Broken Bow, 154.0

3 Ogallala, 119.0

4 McCook, 92.0

5 Minden, 77.5

6 Cozad, 75.0

7 Gothenburg, 71.0

8 Ainsworth, 19.0 106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lane Russell of Broken Bow

2nd Place – Casey Miller of Valentine

3rd Place – John Stanley of Gothenburg

4th Place – Bryson Bussinger of Cozad 1st Place Match Lane Russell (Broken Bow) 23-14, Sr. over Casey Miller (Valentine) 21-14, Fr. (Fall 4:53) 3rd Place Match John Stanley (Gothenburg) 21-19, Sr. over Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) 11-23, Fr. (Fall 0:56)

113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Cole Stokey of Ogallala

2nd Place – Cayden Lamb of Valentine

3rd Place – Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow

4th Place – Jayson Simpson of Minden 1st Place Match Cole Stokey (Ogallala) 38-15, Fr. over Cayden Lamb (Valentine) 21-14, Fr. (MD 8-0) 3rd Place Match Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 16-22, Fr. over Jayson Simpson (Minden) 10-15, So. (Fall 1:46)

120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Trey Garey of Broken Bow

2nd Place – Ashton Lurz of Valentine

3rd Place – Evan Smith of Minden

4th Place – Corbyn Sattler of Gothenburg 1st Place Match Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 26-7, Jr. over Ashton Lurz (Valentine) 25-11, Fr. (Fall 2:28) 3rd Place Match Evan Smith (Minden) 32-11, So. over Corbyn Sattler (Gothenburg) 10-10, Sr. (Dec 13-10)

126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow

2nd Place – Chris Williams of Valentine

3rd Place – Hunter Heath of Minden

4th Place – Isaac White of Cozad 1st Place Match Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 25-1, Jr. over Chris Williams (Valentine) 34-2, Jr. (Fall 1:47) 3rd Place Match Hunter Heath (Minden) 34-11, Jr. over Isaac White (Cozad) 26-17, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Schylar Campbell of Broken Bow

2nd Place – Abe Mendez of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Cody Miller of Valentine

4th Place – Jon Brais of Minden 1st Place Match Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 33-16, Jr. over Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) 14-8, So. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Cody Miller (Valentine) 16-8, So. over Jon Brais (Minden) 17-21, Fr. (Fall 0:53)

138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine

2nd Place – Brecken Loftin of Cozad

3rd Place – Ty Conroy of Ainsworth

4th Place – Nate Renner of McCook 1st Place Match Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 38-0, Sr. over Brecken Loftin (Cozad) 26-13, Sr. (Fall 1:33) 3rd Place Match Ty Conroy (Ainsworth) 24-9, Sr. over Nate Renner (McCook) 14-18, So. (M. For.)

145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Morgan McGinley of Valentine

2nd Place – Tate Felber of McCook

3rd Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala

4th Place – Brendan Libich of Gothenburg 1st Place Match Morgan McGinley (Valentine) 30-3, Sr. over Tate Felber (McCook) 18-6, Jr. (Fall 0:55) 3rd Place Match Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 33-10, Jr. over Brendan Libich (Gothenburg) 13-14, Sr. (Fall 0:18)

152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Cameron Zink of Ogallala

2nd Place – Drake Janssen of Valentine

3rd Place – Landon Towne of McCook

4th Place – Alex Banuelos of Minden 1st Place Match Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 45-5, So. over Drake Janssen (Valentine) 30-11, So. (Fall 1:44) 3rd Place Match Landon Towne (McCook) 28-14, Sr. over Alex Banuelos (Minden) 37-10, Jr. (Dec 11-9)

160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine

2nd Place – Eduardo Gonzalez of Minden

3rd Place – Alex Anthony of McCook

4th Place – Riley Baker of Gothenburg 1st Place Match Chase Olson (Valentine) 36-2, Sr. over Eduardo Gonzalez (Minden) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 0:57) 3rd Place Match Alex Anthony (McCook) 26-16, 2nd. over Riley Baker (Gothenburg) 24-16, Jr. (Dec 15-8)

170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Brock Skinner of Ogallala

2nd Place – Eli Boryca of Cozad

3rd Place – Isaiah Young of Gothenburg

4th Place – Jaron Brown of Minden 1st Place Match Brock Skinner (Ogallala) 41-7, Sr. over Eli Boryca (Cozad) 20-14, Fr. (MD 16-4) 3rd Place Match Isaiah Young (Gothenburg) 15-9, Sr. over Jaron Brown (Minden) 25-15, Sr. (Fall 1:40)

182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow

2nd Place – Hunter DeVoe of Ogallala

3rd Place – Daulton Kuehn of Minden

4th Place – Trenton Peterson of Gothenburg 1st Place Match Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 47-0, Jr. over Hunter DeVoe (Ogallala) 28-21, Sr. (Fall 0:51) 3rd Place Match Daulton Kuehn (Minden) 19-21, Fr. over Trenton Peterson (Gothenburg) 10-10, Sr. (Fall 0:43)

195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Alec Langan of McCook

2nd Place – Sage Schrunk of Valentine

3rd Place – Bo Edmond of Ogallala

4th Place – Jordan Cole of Minden 1st Place Match Alec Langan (McCook) 34-2, Jr. over Sage Schrunk (Valentine) 17-15, Fr. (Fall 1:40) 3rd Place Match Bo Edmond (Ogallala) 21-25, So. over Jordan Cole (Minden) 16-18, Jr. (Fall 2:11)

220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Cade Stott of Cozad

2nd Place – Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow

3rd Place – Colton Donason of Ogallala 1st Place Match Cade Stott (Cozad) 30-11, Sr. over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 28-14, So. (Fall 3:37) 3rd Place Match Colton Donason (Ogallala) 20-25, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Reid Steinbeck of McCook

2nd Place – Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow

3rd Place – Steven Fullerton of Valentine

4th Place – Ethan Libich of Gothenburg 1st Place Match Reid Steinbeck (McCook) 28-10, Jr. over Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 26-9, So. (Fall 3:35) 3rd Place Match Steven Fullerton (Valentine) 20-12, So. over Ethan Libich (Gothenburg) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 2:54)

1 Amherst, 218.5

2 Hi-Line, 115.0

3 Shelton, 96.5

4 Ansley-Litchfield, 87.0

5 Axtell, 85.5

6 Elm Creek, 65.0

7 Loomis/Bertrand, 62.0

8 Franklin, 52.0

9 Overton, 48.0

10 Pleasanton, 39.0

11 Kenesaw, 37.0

12 Wilcox-Hildreth, 34.0

13 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 27.5

14 Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 22.0

15 Harvard, 19.0

Individual Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand

2nd Place – Alex Spotanski of Shelton

3rd Place – Taleah Thomas of Amherst

4th Place – Jake Klotz of Hi-Line

Round 1

Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 31-4, Jr. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 1-7, So. (Fall 0:44)

Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 20-19, So. over Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 7-21, So. (Fall 0:57)

Round 2

Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 31-4, Jr. over Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 7-21, So. (Fall 1:00)

Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 20-19, So. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 1-7, So. (Fall 0:33)

Round 3

Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 31-4, Jr. over Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 20-19, So. (Fall 1:35)

Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 7-21, So. over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 1-7, So. (Fall 0:33)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zach Dickau of Hi-Line

2nd Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton

3rd Place – Jacob Fox of Axtell

4th Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand

1st Place Match

Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 32-0, Jr. over Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 20-3, Sr. (Inj. 1:05)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Fox (Axtell) 21-9, So. over Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-9, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw

2nd Place – Koby Smith of Elm Creek

3rd Place – Oscar Medina of Harvard

4th Place – Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton

1st Place Match

Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 24-7, Fr. over Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Oscar Medina (Harvard) 22-6, Sr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 24-15, Sr. (MD 10-0)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst

2nd Place – Timmy Smith of Hi-Line

3rd Place – Quinn Bertrand of Axtell

4th Place – Sam Tourney of Shelton

1st Place Match

Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 33-7, Sr. over Timmy Smith (Hi-Line) 27-12, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 32-20, So. over Sam Tourney (Shelton) 27-15, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst

2nd Place – Carson Gruntorad of Elm Creek

3rd Place – Cinch Kiger of Overton

4th Place – Trevor Kuehn of Kenesaw

1st Place Match

Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 33-3, So. over Carson Gruntorad (Elm Creek) 27-14, So. (Fall 2:31)

3rd Place Match

Cinch Kiger (Overton) 30-15, So. over Trevor Kuehn (Kenesaw) 17-13, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell

2nd Place – Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst

3rd Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek

4th Place – Ethan Dack of Shelton

1st Place Match

Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 45-2, Sr. over Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 28-15, So. (Fall 1:49)

3rd Place Match

Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 34-13, Jr. over Ethan Dack (Shelton) 18-18, Sr. (Fall 2:08)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton

2nd Place – Lane Lieb of Wilcox-Hildreth

3rd Place – Brooks Armstrong of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

4th Place – Mason King of Shelton

1st Place Match

Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 32-10, So. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox-Hildreth) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 3:30)

3rd Place Match

Brooks Armstrong (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 11-6, Fr. over Mason King (Shelton) 13-15, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Castor Ruyle of Shelton

2nd Place – Alex Wilbur of Franklin

3rd Place – Jakob Graham of Amherst

4th Place – Justice Wissmann of Loomis/Bertrand

1st Place Match

Castor Ruyle (Shelton) 24-16, Sr. over Alex Wilbur (Franklin) 9-18, Jr. (Fall 0:42)

3rd Place Match

Jakob Graham (Amherst) 17-20, So. over Justice Wissmann (Loomis/Bertrand) 11-16, Fr. (Fall 3:29)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Conner Schutz of Hi-Line

2nd Place – Blake Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield

3rd Place – Cooper Slingsby of Ansley-Litchfield

4th Place – Ripkin Gallaway of Amherst

1st Place Match

Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 36-0, Jr. over Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 32-2, Sr. (Dec 10-4)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-9, So. over Ripkin Gallaway (Amherst) 8-11, Fr. (Fall 0:40)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Gallaway of Amherst

2nd Place – Hunter Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield

3rd Place – Christian Smith of Overton

4th Place – Collin Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield

1st Place Match

Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 29-15, Jr. over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 29-8, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

3rd Place Match

Christian Smith (Overton) 28-18, Sr. over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-9, Jr. (Dec 10-3)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst

2nd Place – Kolby Larson of Ansley-Litchfield

3rd Place – Joel Abramson of Loomis/Bertrand

4th Place – Kaleb Senff of Axtell

1st Place Match

Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 36-3, Sr. over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-8, So. (Fall 2:56)

3rd Place Match

Joel Abramson (Loomis/Bertrand) 20-7, Jr. over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 26-21, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drew Bogard of Amherst

2nd Place – Cauy Bennett of Hi-Line

3rd Place – Ashton Hawkins of Axtell

4th Place – Corbin Hoit of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

1st Place Match

Drew Bogard (Amherst) 29-10, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Hi-Line) 20-15, Sr. (Fall 1:41)

3rd Place Match

Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 15-28, Fr. over Corbin Hoit (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 18-11, Jr. (M. For.)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst

2nd Place – Brendon Hall of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

3rd Place – Lane Wenninghoff of Franklin

4th Place – Thomas Kirby of Axtell

1st Place Match

Jarin Potts (Amherst) 33-2, Sr. over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 22-17, So. (Fall 0:59)

3rd Place Match

Lane Wenninghoff (Franklin) 16-16, Sr. over Thomas Kirby (Axtell) 32-14, Sr. (M. For.)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kien Martin of Overton

2nd Place – Karter Moore of Ansley-Litchfield

3rd Place – Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst

4th Place – Syrus Snow of Hi-Line

1st Place Match

Kien Martin (Overton) 28-1, Sr. over Karter Moore (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-13, Fr. (Fall 1:42)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 19-14, Jr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 21-15, So. (Fall 2:22)