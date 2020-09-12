class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484757 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Amherst Dominate in win over Elm Creek | KRVN Radio

Amherst Dominate in win over Elm Creek

BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 12, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Amherst Dominate in win over Elm Creek
Amherst was impressive in win over Elm Creek. KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Click here to listen

Elm Creek-Amherst for a third straight game shut down an opponent’s running game and was balanced itself as they Broncos beat Elm Creek 28-6 on Friday night. Amherst limited Elm Creek to 47 yards rushing on 29 carries. On offense, Amherst was efficient as Quarterback Kalon Rhode was 12-16 through the air for 184 yards and two touchdowns. His nine yard pass to Tayje Hadwiger right before half put Amherst up 15-0.

In the third quarter, after an Elm Creek fumble deep in their own territory, Rhode would hit Riley Galloway on a nine yard strike as the lead swelled to 21-0. Elm Creek finally got on the board with a four yard run from Xavier Perez. Amherst’s kicking game was also sharp as Nolan Eloe connected on kicks of 30 and 34 yards in the first half. While each school hasn’t played often in football over the years it was Amherst’s first win over Elm Creek since 2007. Amherst improves to 3-0 while Elm Creek is 2-1. The Buffaloes will host Southern Valley on Friday night and that game can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM in Kearney.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: