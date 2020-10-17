Area Athletes Have Good Showing State Tennis

The Class A and B boys NSAA State tennis tournaments wrapped up on Friday. In Class B, number two singles, Lexington’s Greysen Strauss placed 8th. Elsewhere in Class B, McCook’s Mason Michaelis was the state champion in number two singles. McCook’s Isaac Hinze was 6th in number one singles. McCook’s number 2 doubles team of Joel Miller and Nathaniel Miller placed 3rd. Jackson Bokenkamp and Carter Coff of Kearney Catholic were 7th in Class B number two doubles. Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock of Kearney Catholic were 4th in number one doubles.

In Class A, Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury was 4th in number one singles. In Class A number one doubles Sam Rademacher and Charles Brockmeier of Kearney finished fourth.