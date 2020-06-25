Area Legion roundup 6/24

Sutton- The FirsTier Bank Bandits dropped a double header to Sutton on Wednesday night 10-5 in six innings and 15-7 in six innings. Cristian Blincow (Loomis) was the starting pitcher for the Bandits. First Tier managed two hits for their five runs as Reilly Fisher (Amherst) and Blincow each had singles.

In the second game, the Bandits were limited to one hit as they scored seven runs. Reilly Fisher had the lone single for the Bandits. Tripp Davenport (Overton) took the loos on the mound in his debut as a legion pitcher.

The Juniors are 0-5 while the Seniors are 0-1.

In other action,

Holdrege seniors over Cozad 7-5

Pinnacle Bank of Lexington lost 13-1 and 8-0 to Ogallala.