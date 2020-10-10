(Audio) Arapahoe wins shootout with Bertrand

ARAPAHOE – An early Arapahoe 28 point lead evaporated as Bertrand fought back with multiple home run plays, but fell short to the Warriors 58-40.

Arapahoe (4-3) quarterback Tristian White led a potent rushing attack to four straight scoring possessions to start the game and looked unstoppable early on. A last second touchdown pass from Bertrand (3-4) before the half gave the Vikings new life heading into the locker room down 28-8.

Bertrand would go on to score 32 points in the second half, getting within 10 points. However, the Viking defense struggled to slow the Warrior run game and turned the ball over three times, allowing Arapahoe to hold on for the victory.

The Warriors were led by White and his 249 yards rushing and four touchdowns. White also picked off Bertrand three times in a monster game for the Arapahoe junior. Wyatt Jenkins ran for 89 yards and one score while Keegan Benson would rush for 68 yards and two touchdowns. In all, the Warriors would sprint for 441 yards on the night. Penalties seemed to be the only thing to slow Arapahoe as they committed 11 for 100 yards.

Despite only five offensive plays in the first quarter, Bertrand put together a comeback led by their QB, Arik Ackerman who threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns and also threw three picks. Ethan Klingenberg and Jarret Bieker were his top targets. Klingenberg caught three passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 51 yards. Bieker in his first game back since the second game of the year caught four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Bertrand finished with 371 total yards, 290 through the air.

Arapahoe will close out the regular season at Southern Valley on Thursday. Losers of three straight, Bertrand will close the season at home vs Elm Creek.