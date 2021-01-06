(AUDIO) – Axtell Girls Finish Strong, Win at Kenesaw

KENESAW – The Axtell girls traveled to Kenesaw on Tuesday night, and after correcting first half mistakes clamped down defensively to earn a 49-30 victory and improving to 4-4 on year. Click here to listen to the broadcast.

Both teams came into Tuesday night’s matchup looking for their fourth win on the season. The game started choppy, as neither team was able to get into a good rhythm offensively, but Axtell started off on quick start with a 5-0 run. Kenesaw could not slow down Paige Lindau in the first, as the senior added 6 points in the first quarter. The Lady Blue Devils were able to string together their own scoring run, as Hope Nienhueser connected from downtown followed by lay-ins from Chloe Uden gave Kenesaw the early lead 12-11 at the end of the first.

By the start of the second quarter, Axtell had multiple turnovers and hadn’t found their true offensive rhythm. The Lady Wildcats turned the corner starting the second quarter, as three different Axtell shooters hit triples from beyond the arc; Jesse Bertrand, Trinity Houchin, and Jacey Smidt. Kenesaw would not go away quietly however, as the Blue Devils had 7 different players contribute scores in the first half. Axtell started to flex their defensive muscles however, taking the 24-21 lead into halftime.

As the start of the third quarter came, Axtell head coach Brian Hubbert implemented a full court zone pressure that caused issues for Kenesaw. Only able to add 6 points in the third quarter, Kenesaw routinely was not able to make clean inside passes rather electing to find an open shot from outside. Axtell took advantage of the extra opportunities, as Bertrand added another four points, while Lindau, who went scoreless in the second quarter, connected on all her trips to the free throw line adding another six points. The Lady Wildcats held an 8 point advantage heading into the final eight minutes, up 35-27.

Much of the same storyline continued into the fourth quarter, as Kenesaw was unable to get their offense producing points, only adding three in the final quarter. Axtell sprinted past the Blue Devils, adding 14 of their own as Lindau and Bertrand both added 5, while Jayden Robinson and Abby Snell both put up two. Axtell was able to squeeze time out of the ball for the final minutes, and won on the road 49-30.

Axtell improves to 4-4 on the season and saw contributions from 6 different players, including: 17 points from Bertrand and Lindau each, Smidt added 8 points, Houchin tallied 3 points, and Snell and Robinson contributed 2 points. The Lady Wildcats will travel for a tough FKC opponent in SEM on Friday, and will return home Saturday against Alma.

Kenesaw falls to 3-6 on the season. The Lady Blue Devils saw contributions from 7 different players, including: Hope Nienhueser with 8 points, Dominga Sanchez hitting two three pointers for 6 points, 5 points added by Uden, Rylee Legg earning 4 points, Meadow Wagoner tallied 3 points, and Cassidy Gallagher and Kaylee Steer both contributing 2 points each. Kenesaw will face Wilcox-Hildreth on Friday, then travel to Harvard on Saturday.