(Audio) Bandits Set To Be Road Warriors This Summer

There will be baseball for the First Tier Bank Bandits this summer. Despite not being able to practice or play on their home field in Overton they will still be playing ball. Head coach Wes Harmoney spoke with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about how they were able to put things together.

The squads will once again be made up of players from the Overton, Amherst, Elm Creek and Sumner area.

Bandit Baseball Schedule

June 18 — @ Shelton-Gibbon — 6:00 & 8:00

June 23 — Juniors @ Hershey-Sutherland with Imperial — 5:00 & 7:30

June 24 — Juniors @ Sutton — 5:30 & 8:00

June 25 — @ Broken Bow — 5:30 & 8:00

July 1 — Juniors @ Hastings Runza — 5:30 & 8:00

July 2 — @ Minden — 5:30 & 8:00

July 3 — @ Gothenburg — 5:30 & 8:00

July 6 — @ Alma — 5:30 & 8:00

July 8 — @ Ord — 5:30 & 8:00

July 10 — Juniors @ Loup City (at Arcadia) — 5:30 & 8:00

July 12 — @ Cozad — 3:00 & 5:30

July 14 — Juniors @ Holdrege — 5:30

July 15 — Seniors @ Doniphan-Trumball — 5:30 & 8:00

July 17 – July 19 — Juniors @ Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus Tournament — TBD

July 22 — @ Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus — 5:30 & 8:00

July 24 — Seniors @ Kearney — 5:30 & 8:00

July 26 — Juniors @ Wood River — 5:30 & 8:00

July 28 — @ Lexington — 5:30 & 8:00

July 30 — @ Ravenna — 6:00 & 8:00