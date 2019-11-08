class="post-template-default single single-post postid-419481 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Evan Jones | November 8, 2019
(Audio) BDS Prevails in Five Set Match Over Bertrand
KTMX/KAWL Photo-Evan Jones

Click here to listen to the podcast of the game.

LINCOLN- It was a five-set thriller on Thursday evening between BDS and Bertrand, and in the end, it was the Eagles winning the match. Bertrand started strong by winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-21. Then the BDS Eagles found another gear and won the next three sets with the scores reading 25-18, 25-21, and 15-12.

The Eagles were led by Macy Kamler and her 18 kills and for Bertrand, they were led by Sadie Maloley as she collected 15 kills. BDS moves to 28-4 and will face Wynot on Friday morning at 11:00 A.M.  in the Class D2 semifinals. Bertrand ends the season at 25-6.

