(Audio) Bearcats Close out 2020 with Victory over Lexington

Lexington-Scottsbluff used a big second half to pull away from Lexington on Thursday afternoon 47-30. Lexington actually grabbed a 23-21 lead early in the 3rd quarter before the Bearcats took control . The Minutemen scored just four field goals in the second half and were 0-4 from the foul line. Scottsbluff’s Tate Talkington hit a three at the end of the 3rd quarter to push the lead to 37-26 and the Bearcats had control the rest of the way home. Kellon Harris led the Bearcats with 13 points, as they stopped a three game losing streak and improved to 5-5 on the season. Lexington has now dropped three in a row to fall to 2-5. Austin Friedrichsen was the only Minutemen in double figures as he scored 12. Scottsbluff is now 15-2 against Lexington since 2004. Click here to listen to podcast.