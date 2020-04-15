(Audio) Becker Excited For Chance To Lead Haymaker Program

Cozad-It is a homecoming for former Haymaker star golfer Kaylei Becker. This week she was hired as Girls golf coach at Cozad high school. She spoke with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about this opportunity.

During her high school career, Becker was a four-time letter winner, three-time state qualifier and two year NSAA state medalist (2nd place-2015, 4th place-2016). After high school, she was a member of the women’s golf squad at UNK. Becker has also assisted in the summer golf programs in Cozad. Becker will graduate this spring with a business degree from UNK and then plans to earn a Masters degree in teaching.