(Audio) Bertrand girls stay undefeated, Hi-Line boys comeback for victory

BERTRAND – The Bertrand girls held off a late push by Hi-Line Tuesday night, 59-52 to stay undefeated on the year.

The Vikings used a balance offensive attack that saw three different players score double digits. Trista Callahan led all scorers with 17 points while Erin Boggs chipped in 16 and Caley Grabenstein scored 10 points. Bertrand forced 17 turnovers en route to improving to 4-0 on the season.

Hi-Line was led by Makenzie Clouse’s 26 points, but failed to get any help early. She spent a majority of the night at the free throw line, going 9-11. Hadley Martin knocked eight points. As eluded to earlier, the turnovers proved to be detrimental for the Bulls as they fell to 2-4 overall.

In the boys game, Hi-Line made a second half push to grab a 62-59 victory over Bertrand.

It proved to be tail of two halves as the Vikings led the entire first half, but the Bulls became more aggressive defensively forcing unofficially 15 turnovers in the second half. Hi-Line also used their height and size to their advantage grabbing offensive rebound after offensive rebound.

Bertrand saw Jarret Bieker lead the way with 17 points. Arik Ackerman contributed 16 while Sam Maloley scored 10 points. The Vikings fell to 0-4.

Hi-Line also saw three Bulls score in double digits with Tanner Fangmeyer scoring 16 points and converting 8-11 free throw attempts. Jacob Rupe knocked in 12 points while Zacob Evans scored 10 as the Bulls improved to 2-4.

Up next for Bertrand is a home date with Elm Creek on Friday. Listen to those games on 880 KRVN while Hi-Line will partake in the SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament on Friday.