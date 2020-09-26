(Audio) Bison Stampede Past Lexington

MCCOOK – Self inflicted wounds dashed any hope for Lexington (1-3) to upset McCook Friday night. Ill timed penalties by the Minutemen allowed the Bison (3-1) to sprint their way past Lexington for a 42-0 victory.

A multitude of penalties by Lexington on third downs either extended drives for McCook or quickly ended their own offensive drives. The Minutemen ended the night with 13 penalties for 72 yards.

McCook meanwhile used a trio of Bison to run past Lexington, running for 375 yards as three different players ran for at least 100 yards. Quarterback, Mark Arp ran for 108 yards and two scores. Running backs, Alec Langan rumbled for 101 yards and two touchdowns while Luke Maris finished with 104 yards and one TD.

Despite the mistakes, Lexington saw improvement on offense. Alex Ramos ran for 104 yards, a rarity against a stout Bison defense. Kaden West went 7-19 and 44 yards. The Minutemen defense also forced a turnover.

Up next, McCook stays at home to host Aurora while Lexington returns home to welcome Gering.