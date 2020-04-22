(AUDIO) Blex Takes Over Cross County Boys Basketball Program and Athletic Director Duties

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456791 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY KTMX/KAWL Sports Staff | April 22, 2020
STROMSBURG- The Cross County Cougars have found their new boy’s basketball coach and Director of Athletics for the school. Jimmy Blex, who was the head coach at Cambridge Public Schools from 2012 to the 2018-2019 season will look to continue to build a Cross County Boys Basketball program that most recently went 18-7 and won the Crossroads Conference Tournament. Blex inherits a team that looks to return four players with starting experience. This last year Blex was an assistant for Shelby-Rising City, where he also taught high school social studies, and their squad went 18-6 before falling to Yutan in the C2-4 District Final. Click here to listen to the interview with KTMX/KAWL Sports Director Evan Jones and Blex.

 

