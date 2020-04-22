(AUDIO) Blex Takes Over Cross County Boys Basketball Program and Athletic Director Duties

STROMSBURG- The Cross County Cougars have found their new boy’s basketball coach and Director of Athletics for the school. Jimmy Blex, who was the head coach at Cambridge Public Schools from 2012 to the 2018-2019 season will look to continue to build a Cross County Boys Basketball program that most recently went 18-7 and won the Crossroads Conference Tournament. Blex inherits a team that looks to return four players with starting experience. This last year Blex was an assistant for Shelby-Rising City, where he also taught high school social studies, and their squad went 18-6 before falling to Yutan in the C2-4 District Final. Click here to listen to the interview with KTMX/KAWL Sports Director Evan Jones and Blex.