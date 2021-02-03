(Audio) Broken Bow steal two roads wins at Lexington

LEXINGTON – The Broken Bow girls and boys basketball teams each came away victorious on Tuesday night. In the girls contest, Broken Bow never trailed in their victory, 58-37 and the Indian boys survived a ping pong style of game, 55-47.

Broken Bow (19-1) girls led from start to finish after outscoring Lexington (2-14), 22-3 in the first quarter. The Minutemaids competed in the last three quarters, but could never overcome the early deficit. Turnovers also plagued Lexington, giving the basketball away 17 times. Broken Bow was led by Kali Staples’ 13 points. Kailyn Scott scored 11 and her sister, Kya followed with nine points. After not scoring in the first quarter, Lexington junior Sarah Treffer finished with 22 points. Treffer also knocked in four three pointers. Klair Fagot scored 10 in the losing effort. With the loss, the Minutemaids have now lost 14 straight.

The boys game saw leads being traded for a majority of the contest before Broken Bow (9-8) eventually knabbed an 11 point lead in the third quarter, which proved to be too much for Lexington (3-13). Ten turnovers in the final two quarters also hampered the Minutemen from overcoming the deficit. Broken Bow saw three players score in double figures. Riese Kahnk led the team with 11 points on 7-10 shooting from the free throw line. Daine Wardyn and Austin Harvey each scored 10 points. Austin Friedrichsen led Lexington with 19 points while Mathew Salas chipped in 12 points in the losing effort.

Lexington hits the road Friday for a bout with Grand Island Central Catholic while Broken Bow hosts Ogallala on Saturday.

