(Audio) Buffaloes Gear Up For Post Season

For the 18th time in school history Elm Creek has qualified for the Class D1 State Football Playoffs. The Buffaloes went 7-1 during the regular season, falling only to Aracadia-Loup City in the final week of the regular season 38-30. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Jayce Dueland about where things stand for the Buffaloes as they head into the post season. Kickoff on Thursday night is set for 7pm against Palmer and the game can be heard on 93.1 “The River” and krvn.com