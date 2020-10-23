(Audio) Buffaloes Run To Win Over Falcons

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492932 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 23, 2020
Elm Creek-A gigantic second quarter propelled Elm Creek to a 34-14 win over Hitchcock County in the first round of the D1 State playoffs. The Buffaloes actually trailed 8-6 going into the second quarter but running back Xavier Perez would score on runs of 53, 53 and 63 yards as the Buffaloes took control and would go to their eight win of the year. Perez would finish the night with 21 carries for 280 yards. Elm Creek’s other big play came on its first drive of the night when fullback Carter Erickson ripped off a 39 yard td run. Hitchcock County scored first after marching 78 yards on a drive that took close to nine minutes to take an early 8-0 advantage. The Falcon’s season comes to an end at 6-3. Elm Creek will now advance on and play on Oct 30th in the next round of the NSAA playoffs.

