(Audio) Cargill Steps Down At Cozad

BY Jayson Jorgensen | November 17, 2020
Cozad football coach Brian Cargill-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Click here to listen to interview with Cargill

After eight years as head coach of the Cozad football program Brian Cargill is stepping down.  In those eight years, Cozad made the C1 playoffs four times and Cargill guided Cozad to the state title in his first year as head coach in 2013 and the state semifinals in 2014. The past fall Cozad went 6-4 and qualified for the post season for the second straight year. Cargill hopes to stay involved with Cozad football, just not as head coach of the varsity squad.

