(Audio) Chase County Ends Gothenburg’s Season

NORTH PLATTE – The top-seeded Chase County Longhorns proved to be as good as their record as they moved to 17-3 by knocking of Gothenburg 47-32 to claim the C1-11 sub-district crown.

The Swedes plan coming in was to try to stop Mallie McNair. They played her straight up and Alexis Bliven draw the task to shut her down. Bliven was successful for the most part, only allowing the UNK signee 11 points. However, the rest of the Longhorns stepped up and proved they are one of the best teams in Western Nebraska. Alexis Richmond also scored 11 points as did Bryn McNair. The Swedes closed the scoring gap in the first quarter to 7-6. The Longhorns then went on an 11-0 run to end the first quarter and never were really threatened again.

The Swede defense was up to the task, but she Longhorn defense was even better and show down the Swedes offense. Chiara Richeson scored 11 to lead the way for Gothenburg. The Swedes finish their season 13-9 one of the best seasons in recent memory for the school.

The Longhorns move to 18-3 and will face off again this year with Wahoo for the district final.