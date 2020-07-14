(Audio) Coaches clinic set for this month in Lincoln

The ARYSE Coaches clinic is set for July 23rd and 24th in Lincoln. Jayson Jorgensen spoke with ARYSE Director of Athletic Sales Zack Janus about their event. Click here to listen to the podcast. Speakers from across the country will speaking at this event. Former Nebraska head coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne will be the keynote speaker. Current Husker coordinators Eric Chinander and Matt Lubick are also apart of the lineup. Also speaking is current Olympian and former Husker Jordan Larson. Registration deadline is this Thursday July 16th. More information on the event can be found at aryse.com