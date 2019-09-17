(Audio) Cozad robs two HR’s in win over Lexington

LEXINGTON – Cozad beat Lexington for the second time in three days, 8-4 on a blustery Tuesday night.

Shut out until the bottom of the seventh, Lexington’s only highlight came with a one out grand slam by McKinna Moats that cut the deficit in half. However the comeback would fall short.

Cozad struck first in the third inning on a two RBI single by Elizabeth Tvrdy. That was followed up by an RBI single from Haley Cargill. The Haymakers extended their lead to three runs in the fourth inning on an RBI double from Emma Coen. Cozad would add insurance runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly RBI from Tvrdy and in the seventh three more would come across to score. Jercey Irish had a two RBI single and Taylor Chytka knocked in one run.

Lexington couldn’t capitalize on several opportunities throughout the game to bring in runs, but it also didn’t help that two home runs were robbed by the Cozad defense. Four errors defensively by the Minutemaids didn’t help their cause either.

Cozad was led by Coen who went 4-5 at the plate with one RBI. Tvrdy drove in three runs on one hit while Irish plated two. Cargill and Chytka each had one hit and an RBI. Gracie Schneider improved to 3-1 on the season after pitching six innings, giving up one hit, no runs, walked five and struck out one.

Lexington mustered four total hits. Moats finished with the grand slam and only one hit. Amaya Stewart received the loss on the mound after going six and two third innings allowing eight runs, four earned, walked five and struck out two.

Cozad returns home Thursday to host Northwest. Lexington will travel to North Platte for a tournament on Saturday.