(Audio) Cozad Rolls Over Swedes In Final Regular Season Game

GOTHENBURG – Reagan Armagost is at her best when she takes on the Swedes. She threw a one-hitter against Gothenburg at the beginning of the season, then scattered four hits to beat them again 12-0 to close out the regular season.

These two teams will meet again on Monday at districts, but on this night it was all Cozad. Taylor Chytka got the offense started with a solo home run to right field in the first inning. Gothenburg and Hannah Devlin held the Haymakers to only that run in the first inning, however Cozad scored four runs in the next two innings and then three more runs in the fifth inning to solidify the five in win.

Armagost got the win and Devlin took the loss in this game. Chytka went 2-2 and scored four runs for her team. Taylor Howell scored two runs while going 1-2 and Armagost helped out her cause with a double and a triple, along with four RBI.

Cozad is the second seed in the district and Gothenburg is the third seed, therefore they will meet again in the C1-10 single elimination tournament at 5:00 on Monday. That game will be in Stamford and you can hear all of the action on KAMI 1580 AM and 100.1 FM and krvn.com.