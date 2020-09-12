(Audio) Cozad sprints past Sidney

SIDNEY – A well balanced Cozad (3-0) attack Friday night propelled the Haymakers past Sidney (1-2), 47-0. Cozad forced four turnovers including a pick six and rushed for six touchdowns.

It was a one, two, three punch of Nolan Wetovick, Jacob Weatherly and Jacob Engel. Wetovick ran for two touchdowns and threw one on a 24 yard rainbow throw to Engel. Besides the touchdown pass Engel caught, he also picked off the Sidney QB and ran untouched 15 yards for a pick six. Weatherly scored two rushing touchdowns, picked up a lose ball on defense and also had an interception.

Gunnar Armagost picked up a bad Red Raider snap for a fumble recovery. Tag Sassali also scored an eight yard rushing touchdown late in the second half.

Cozad has only allowed seven points in three games. The shutout vs Sidney was their second straight.

Sidney will travel to Holdrege next week while Cozad hosts Adam Central.